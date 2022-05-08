ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 sent to hospital with gunshot wounds early Sunday

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating what led to two people being taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Police arrived early Sunday at the area of Chico and Pennsylvania roads NE.

Albuquerque Police investigating northeast Albuquerque homicide

When officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot. The victims are currently being evaluated for their injuries at a nearby hospital. The APD Violent Crimes Unit has been dispatched to investigate.

This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

