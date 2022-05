Oregon health officials reported 9,046 new coronavirus cases last week, 31% more than the week prior, indicating the current COVID-19 bump is still on the upswing. The three Portland metro counties are now in the federal government’s “medium” COVID-19 risk category, which is based on cases and hospitalizations. So are Columbia, Benton, Deschutes and Malheur counties. People at risk of severe illness in those counties should talk with a doctor about whether they should wear a mask or take other steps to protect themselves, according to federal guidance.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO