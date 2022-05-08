Why Twenty One Pilots Were Fired Before Starting Work on ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Song

Click here to read the full article. The Top Gun: Maverick world premiere is being held tonight on the USS Midway, the iconic Navy aircraft carrier docked in San Diego. Given that fact, of course Tom Cruise took the opportunity to pilot a helicopter onto the flight deck before sauntering over to the red carpet.
Castmembers Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Monica Barbaro and more were joined by a group of superfans — and Kenny Loggins — for the once-in-a-lifetime event which Oscar-winner Connelly called “extraordinary.”
Click on the photo above to launch the red carpet gallery from the premiere.
