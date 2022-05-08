Why Twenty One Pilots Were Fired Before Starting Work on ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Song

Because of the way that the studios have scheduled their films, we can say with some certainty that the movie most likely to unseat Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is going to be Top Gun: Maverick. Why? Because this is a sequel to the original Top Gun, which helped establish Tom Cruise as an action hero in 1986. Naturally, Cruise will be reprising his role in the film that shares his character’s name. However, Maverick will be surrounded by a new generation of pilots for the sequel. And Paramount Pictures is giving each of those characters their own posters ahead of the film.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO