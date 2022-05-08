ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Why Twenty One Pilots Were Fired Before Starting Work on ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Song

By Chad Childers
Loudwire
Loudwire
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We're just a few weeks out from the expected blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick and during a recent chat with KROQ 106.7's Klein and Ally morning show, Twenty One Pilots singer Tyler Joseph revealed that they were once in consideration for the soundtrack, but it fell apart shortly after they were initially...

loudwire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Kenny Loggins’ Classic ‘Danger Zone’ to Be Featured in Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

It’s been more than three decades since Tom Cruise made his debut in “Top Gun” as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. In addition to the film seeing mass critical acclaim, its soundtrack experienced equal success. However, now, the movie’s upcoming sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick”, promises to feature at least one iconic song. Be prepared for a looked-forward-to “Top Gun” spotlight on rock artist Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone.”
MOVIES
wmagazine.com

Lady Gaga Wore Tom Cruise’s Original Top Gun Jacket In The ‘Hold My Hand’ Music Video

Tom Cruise recently revealed to James Corden on The Late Late Show that he and Hans Zimmer, one of the composers for the upcoming Top Gun sequel, were struggling with the music for the film when Lady Gaga approached them both with “Hold My Hand.” “There was just a sound and something we were looking for and it just wasn’t right,” he said. “She presented her song to us and it just opened up the whole movie.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Josh Dun
Person
Tyler Joseph
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue Magazine

How Monica Barbaro Gave Top Gun: Maverick’s Premiere Its Couture Moment

Tom Cruise’s 1986 blockbuster Top Gun came out years before Monica Barbaro was born, but the Californian actress is at the heart of its sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. Starring as female fighter pilot Phoenix, Barbaro is part of a new generation of Air Force heroes that includes stars like Miles Teller, Glen Powell, and Manny Jacinto. Transforming into her no-nonsense character, a woman who rose through the ranks in a male-dominated field and more than holds her own, is something Barbaro will never forget. “It was ten months of filming while going through intense training and flying in jets,” she says, moments before the film’s world premiere on board the USS Midway Museum in San Diego. “It was unlike anything I’ve ever done—a completely life-changing experience.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twenty One Pilots#Top Gun#Pilot#Kroq 106 7
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Connelly Describes Her 'Magical' Experience Flying With Tom Cruise (Exclusive)

Jennifer Connelly's experience shooting Top Gun: Maverickwas filled with some high-flying adventure -- even if she didn't initially know it was going to be. ET's Nischelle Turner sat down with Connelly during a press event on Tuesday, on board the famed USS Midway aircraft carrier, and the celebrated actress recalled how co-star Tom Cruise took her on a totally unexpected aerial thrill ride.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Tom Cruise and Lady Gaga Exchange Kisses While Posing at Her Show

Lady Gaga had an A-list guest at her Sunday show. The 36-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday to share pics from the night before, featuring her backstage with Tom Cruise. In the shots, Gaga and the 59-year-old actor exchange kisses on the cheek. In the first pic, Gaga, dressed...
MUSIC
Deadline

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ World Premiere Photos: Tom Cruise Pilots Helicopter Onto Deck Of Aircraft Carrier For Massive Red Carpet Event

Click here to read the full article. The Top Gun: Maverick world premiere is being held tonight on the USS Midway, the iconic Navy aircraft carrier docked in San Diego. Given that fact, of course Tom Cruise took the opportunity to pilot a helicopter onto the flight deck before sauntering over to the red carpet. Castmembers Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Monica Barbaro and more were joined by a group of superfans — and Kenny Loggins — for the once-in-a-lifetime event which Oscar-winner Connelly called “extraordinary.” Click on the photo above to launch the red carpet gallery from the premiere. More from Deadline'Top Gun: Maverick': Watch Tonight's World Premiere Event LiveParamount+ Adds Strong 6.8 Million Subs In Q1, But Higher Streaming Costs Squeezes Profits At ParentLady Gaga Releases 'Top Gun: Maverick' Song 'Hold My Hand' Ahead Of Film's World PremiereBest of Deadline2022 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Emmys, Tonys & MoreAwards Season Red Carpet Photos: Grammys, Oscars, SAG Awards & MoreSpring Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
SAN DIEGO, CA
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Didn’t Ask Original Stars Kelly McGillis, Meg Ryan to Return: Here’s Why

Tom Cruise’s brand new “Top Gun” sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick,” premieres only in theaters on May 27th. Ahead of the film drop, we can’t wait to see what more the Hollywood icon brought to the 1980s narrative. Even more exciting, Tom Cruise welcomed back one of the film’s original cast members, Val Kilmer. Kilmer will reprise his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell’s former rival, “Iceman.” However, interestingly, Tom Cruise did not ask his onscreen partner, Kelly McGillis, back to reprise her “Top Gun” role as Charlotte “Charlie” Blackwood.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Footwear News

Jennifer Connelly Glows In Gold Beaded Gown & Invisible Heels at the San Diego Premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Connelly made an incredibly glamorous appearance at the premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick” in San Diego, Calif., on Wednesday. The long-awaited sequel to the 1986 film faced two years of production delays due to the pandemic. Connelly stars in the motion picture alongside Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Val Kilmer, Monica Barbaro and Jon Hamm. The movie officially hits theaters on May 27 and follows Pete “Maverick” Mitchell as he pushes the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodges the advancement in rank that would ground him.   Connelly looked absolutely breathtaking for...
SAN DIEGO, CA
HollywoodLife

Lady Gaga Rocks A Tank Top While Playing Piano On A Runway For New Song From ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Lady Gaga took fans to the danger zone and back on Friday (May 6) with the release of “Hold My Hand,” the song that she wrote for Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 film, Top Gun. Days after Gaga, 36, released the new anthem, she decided she still had a need — a need for speed — and delivered a music video for the track. It’s just what fans expected. There was drama, sex appeal, and emotional scenes from the movie. If you aren’t feeling the need to speed to the theatres when the film arrives on May 27, there’s not much we can do for you.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
Cinema Blend

Tom Cruise Praises Lady Gaga, Says Singer Solved A Big Concern He Had About Top Gun: Maverick

Back in 1986, Berlin helped the original Top Gun to soar on the wings of the hit song “Take My Breath Away.” Thanks to the marriage of music and images, the hit song became synonymous with Tom Cruise and Kelly McGillis … and no doubt boosted the sales of both Top Gun tickets and official soundtracks. So now that Tom Cruise is trying to return to the Top Gun universe 36 years later with Top Gun: Maverick, how does he reach the same heights, not disappoint a generation of Top Gun fans, and find music that matches the visuals being captured by filmmaker Joseph Kosinski (Oblivion, Only the Brave)?
MUSIC
Digital Trends

Top Gun: Maverick unleashes character posters for the cast

Because of the way that the studios have scheduled their films, we can say with some certainty that the movie most likely to unseat Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is going to be Top Gun: Maverick. Why? Because this is a sequel to the original Top Gun, which helped establish Tom Cruise as an action hero in 1986. Naturally, Cruise will be reprising his role in the film that shares his character’s name. However, Maverick will be surrounded by a new generation of pilots for the sequel. And Paramount Pictures is giving each of those characters their own posters ahead of the film.
MOVIES
Collider

Find Out Your 'Top Gun: Maverick' Call Sign With New Website

If you've ever wanted the chance to be a Top Gun pilot or just wanted a cool call sign to go by, there's a website just for you. Ahead of the release of Top Gun: Maverick on May 27, a new official site for the film will issue you a call sign befitting an ace pilot all while dressing you up like you're ready to fly alongside Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer. To inform viewers of the importance of a call sign, Paramount also released a short video on how pilots earn their nicknames and how they are an integral part of their identity as naval aviators.
INTERNET
Loudwire

Loudwire

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy