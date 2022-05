I see where Congressman Webster said that he’s no longer going to be representing Citrus County (Thursday, May 5’s front-page story). I didn’t know he ever did represent us. I was looking for his accomplishments of what he did for Citrus County – I’m sure there’s hundreds of things – but, well, I can’t find one. Well, you have a good day.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO