(CBS4) – Colorado’s State Board of Education has voted to explore options of dissolving the Adams 14 School District of Commerce City and reorganizing it into a neighboring community, following a hearing Tuesday. The board also reportedly voted four to three to revoke the district’s accreditation, saying the district did not have a sufficiently detailed plan to improve student performance. District dissolution could take a year, and Adams 14 will remain open in the meantime, the Colorado Department of Education says. The state school board mandated Adams 14 work with its newly-chosen private consulting company TNTP while that process takes place,...

ADAMS COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO