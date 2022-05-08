ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaffney, SC

Firefighters rescue teen after falling 40ft into a well

By Nikolette Miller
WANE-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Gaffney City Fire Department was able to rescue a teenager Saturday evening after he fell 40 feet into a well in...

www.wane.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gaffney, SC
Gaffney, SC
Accidents
Gaffney, SC
Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WANE-TV

Southgate Kroger to reopen Tuesday after arson

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Kroger store in Southgate Plaza will reopen Tuesday morning after a fire last week. A Kroger official said the store at 218 E. Pettit Ave. will reopen to customers at 7 a.m. Tuesday. The location has been closed for a week, since a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#The Well#Hospital#Accident
WANE-TV

Parents arrested for allegedly putting kids’ heads in boxes, tying them up

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (KTVX) – A Utah man and woman have been arrested for allegedly disciplining their children by placing their heads in boxes and tying them up for hours. Tooele City Police has identified the suspects as Lori Carling, 37, and her husband Chris Anderson, 36. Both Carling and Anderson have been arrested on two felony charges of aggravated child abuse.
TOOELE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WANE-TV

Silver Alert canceled for missing Osceola woman

A Statewide Silver Alert has been canceled. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department was investigating the disappearance of Marcia Erhardt, an 18 year old white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 120 pounds, blonde hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket, gray hoodie and gray sweatpants.
OSCEOLA, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy