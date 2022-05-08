Charge all of your electronic devices with this $35 charging station

Working from home still? Keep all of your favorite gadgets in order and in sight while staying charged with this foldable charging dock. If you love convenience (and who doesn’t?) then you’ll love this super Charge & Fold 3-in-1 Docking Station , especially if you own an iPhone, Apple Watch , and AirPods . It’s a smart way to charge your devices while taking up very little space on any surface. Plus, all your devices can charge at once and you don’t need to stress over which device gets to be plugged into which outlet. So not only will it save up desk or nightstand space, but you’ll have more free outlets as well! It’s all right there for you!

This multi-tasking gadget makes it easy to charge everything at once. It provides wireless Qi fast charging for compatible devices, horizontal and vertical wireless charging, and is equipped with over-current, over-voltage, over-heating, foreign object detection and over-charging prevention features, so you don’t have to worry about your devices getting hot or overcharged if they’re left on the dock for too long.

This charging station is lightweight and compact in design so it’s easy to bring along when traveling. You also have the convenience of a wireless connection, which will prevent you from carrying around a tangle of wires for your device. Messy wire knots are now a thing of the past!

When you’re not using this fantastic charging dock, you’ll be able to fold it up in a compact way. This way you can store it in your bedside drawer, stash it in your purse, or slide it into your suitcase so you can charge your devices at work.

Get the Charge & Fold 3-in-1 Docking Station while it’s on sale today for $35.99 , just 70% off the usual price.

