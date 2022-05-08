ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deuel County, SD

Firefighters respond to tractor fire in Deuel County

By Lexi Kerzman
KELOLAND TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUEL COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Clear Lake Fire Department and Deuel County Sheriff’s Office...

www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

80-Year-Old Man Injured In Central Minnesota Crash

KANDIYOHI COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – An 80-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries on Saturday morning after car crash in central Minnesota. According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, a truck and a van collided near County Road 5 and County Road 40 Northwest in Lake Andrew Township shortly after 7:30 a.m. The truck driver, an 80-year-old man from Pennock, suffered possible life-threatening injuries. The driver of the van, a 29-year-old man, had non-life threatening injuries. The crash is under investigation.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
KELOLAND TV

4 people arrested following pursuit in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Four people are behind bars, in connection with a pursuit and crash. The incident started Friday evening when an officer spotted a truck that matched the description of a vehicle where someone shot a gun in the air. The officer tried to stop the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Yankton fires; bison calves at Blue Mounds State Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, May 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. First responders in Yankton were kept busy over the weekend with 3 incidents within 24 hours. The Yankton Fire Department says...
YANKTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Garbage truck fire; 4 arrested in pursuit; 2019 plane crash details

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, May 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The National Transportation Safety Board has released new information on the 2019 fatal plane crash near Chamberlain. Four people are behind...
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Deuel County, SD
City
Clear Lake, SD
KNOX News Radio

2 from Park Rapids killed in head-on crash

Two former students of Park Rapids High School in Minnesota were killed when their vehicle was struck head-on by another vehicle in central Michigan. Authorities say the accident occurred on US Highway 131 in Aetna Township just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies say Dwayne Johnson and Kian Scott of...
PARK RAPIDS, MN
KELOLAND TV

29-year-old Sioux Falls woman missing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are asking for help to find a missing Sioux Falls woman. Martika Nelson’s family contacted Sioux Falls Police on April 19 as they hadn’t had contact with her for awhile. Police say officers have checked several addresses in the days since the police report was filed, but haven’t located Nelson yet.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor#Firefighters#Accident#Lake Fire Department#177th St
KELOLAND TV

Minnehaha County authorities looking for man wanted on multiple charges

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — We are learning more about the charges against a Sioux Falls man wanted by the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office. Thirty-two year-old Chancellor Eagle Sr. is wanted on a list of charges, including Aggravated Assault and Abuse or cruelty to a Child. According to court papers, Eagle is accused of beating his 23-year old girlfriend multiple times in February.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Several bodies found in western, central North Dakota

(Minot, ND) -- Minot Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the snow. Officers say the 73-year-old woman's body was found outside the Minot Post Office Thursday. Officials say she wasn't dressed properly for the conditions and may have be dealing with mental health issues. Police say no foul play is suspected.
MINOT, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KX News

S.D. authorities find missing Sioux Falls woman’s body

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have discovered the body of a Sioux Falls woman who had been missing for almost two weeks. According to reports, searchers found Kay Flittie’s body in Hanson County on Saturday. She was last seen by a passerby walking on Interstate 90 on April 5. The Hanson County Sheriff’s Office […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KX News

Dead suspect identified in Monday morning shootout on E Broadway

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — UPDATE: May 3, 9:40 a.m. Authorities have released the name of the man who died following a reported shootout with Bismarck police in the area of 2500 E Broadway on Monday morning. The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Eric Hermanson, of Bismarck. Bismarck police also said the case is still […]
BISMARCK, ND
KEYC

Arrests made after meth investigation across Minnesota

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A statewide, large-scale drug investigation has lead to more than a dozen arrests across several Minnesota counties. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have conducted numerous traffic stops and search warrants targeting methamphetamine. So far, this has led to four 1st degree drug arrests, one 2nd degree drug arrest, one 3rd degree drug arrest and eight 5th degree drug arrests.
CASS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police Shoot, Kill Driver Near Small Central Minnesota Town

BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police in Morrison County shot and killed a driver. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the town of Bowlus in central Minnesota. “And this blue car comes down the road. And I never saw it before. And it comes closer and I realize the whole bumper was hanging off, like the whole back end,” said Molly Sobania. For her, a quiet, country evening took a quick turn. After the blue car passed by her house, law enforcement closed in. “Cops and ambulances and all sorts of things and flashing...
BOWLUS, MN
KX News

Murder charges filed in death of South Dakota woman

CANTON, S.D. (AP) — A man who has been in custody since a 20-year-old mother was found dead last month in Lincoln County, SD has now been charged with murder and manslaughter. Sheriff’s officials say Randi Gerlach was found dead at a residence south of Sioux Falls on March 1 and that the death appeared […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

MMIP Stories: Pine Ridge mother loses three children

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Advocates for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women say an important piece in raising awareness is telling the stories of the victims. And it’s not just women who are impacted by this issue. In the span of 11 years, three of Wilma Colhoff’s children...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Post Register

Highway 20/26 closed in Eastern Oregon

ONTARIO, Ore. (CBS2) — Highway 20/26 is closed in Eastern Oregon near the southeast Cairo Junction due to road repairs. The closure is near milepost 262 at the intersection of OR 201, with traffic impacted between Imperial and Gem Avenue. There's a detour in place for local non-commercial traffic.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy