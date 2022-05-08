‘Below Deck’ Franchise Couples That Got Together Outside of Their Seasons

Crossover alert! Below Deck has followed various relationships and flings throughout the franchise — but some stars found love with one another outside their seasons.

Malia White 's introduction to Below Deck Mediterranean in season 2 came with a love triangle between Adam Glick and Wesley Walton. Although Malia and Wes gave their romance another try offscreen — the couple later pulled the plug on their relationship.

When the now-bosun returned in 2020, she revealed that she was dating chef Tom Checketts . The twosome were reunited when the U.K. native joined season 5 of the show after Hindrigo "Kiko" Lorran was fired by Captain Sandy Yawn .

After the season aired, Malia confirmed that she was no longer dating Tom. “Yes, Tom and I have split,” she said via Instagram in September 2020. “The details surrounding all of it I am trying to keep a little private just out of respect to him and I. But yes, I am single.”

The Florida native later opened up about her reason for initiating the breakup . “Yeah, we were, you know, working on different boats,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2021. “It was in the pandemic [that] had just happened. So, it was impossible for us to see each other. It was right when the show is coming out, it's obviously a lot going on in our lives. And, yeah, he found someone else on his boats and I didn't know for a couple of months.”

Tom, for his part, hasn't commented on the split or on the infidelity accusations publicly.

At the time, Malia admitted that she wasn't "in a place to look for romance" when she joined season 6 of Below Deck Med. “I think I even told David [Pascoe about the split, explaining] that everything with Tom and I was falling apart right before we filmed this season,” she added. “I was a mess coming into it and I was just like, 'You know, I don't really want to even see men right now.'”

The Bravo personality noted that she wasn't ruling out a future boatmance , saying, "The people you work around are the ones you build these close relationships with. And for us, these may be the only people we meet for months at a time. So, you naturally develop feelings toward people.”

In August 2021, Malia hinted that she was dating an engineer that worked alongside her on season 6. That same month, Jake Barker , who only appeared on camera once, posted an Instagram photo of the duo kissing with a heart emoji.

Scroll down to find out which other Below Deck stars found a connection with someone outside their season: