Massachusetts moms want help with chores for Mother’s Day, poll finds
CHICOPEE, Mass. ( WWLP / KRON ) — A recent survey asked more than 1,000 mothers: what do you consider to be the ideal Mother’s Day gift?
Nine U.S. states voted that help with chores was the most sought-after gift, Alaska, California, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Texas, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Wyoming.Moms “just need to take a break,” mental health awareness month
“It turns out moms don’t want a vacuum, they want someone to vacuum,” wrote time2play.com, which surveyed 1,024 moms who have children living at home.
Nearly 66% of the mothers worked full-time jobs and 27% were stay-at-home moms.
The number one most desirable gift for moms on Mother’s Day is the gift of time and serenity for taking a nap. Eighteen U.S. states voted that a nap was the most sought-after gift. Five states — Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin — were in the Midwest alone.
The poll also asked mothers, if they could take a full day off away from their children, would they? Nearly 67% answered, “yes,” while 33% said “no.”
"Many consider being a mom the hardest job in the world. Moms are coaches, multitaskers, planners, diaper changers, mediators, chauffeurs, nurses, teachers, and more. These days, most moms tackle these tasks while also maintaining a full-time career," time2play.com wrote. "So the least we can do for mom is to give her exactly what she wants on the one day a year that's just for her."
