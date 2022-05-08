ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts moms want help with chores for Mother’s Day, poll finds

By Amy Larson, Ashley Shook, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. ( WWLP / KRON ) — A recent survey asked more than 1,000 mothers: what do you consider to be the ideal Mother’s Day gift?

Nine U.S. states voted that help with chores was the most sought-after gift, Alaska, California, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Texas, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Wyoming.

Moms “just need to take a break,” mental health awareness month

“It turns out moms don’t want a vacuum, they want someone to vacuum,” wrote time2play.com, which surveyed 1,024 moms who have children living at home.

Nearly 66% of the mothers worked full-time jobs and 27% were stay-at-home moms.

The number one most desirable gift for moms on Mother’s Day is the gift of time and serenity for taking a nap. Eighteen U.S. states voted that a nap was the most sought-after gift. Five states — Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin — were in the Midwest alone.

The poll also asked mothers, if they could take a full day off away from their children, would they? Nearly 67% answered, “yes,” while 33% said “no.”

Time2play.com poll results state-by-state

“Many consider being a mom the hardest job in the world. Moms are coaches, multitaskers, planners, diaper changers, mediators, chauffeurs, nurses, teachers, and more. These days, most moms tackle these tasks while also maintaining a full-time career,” time2play.com wrote. “So the least we can do for mom is to give her exactly what she wants on the one day a year that’s just for her.”

WUPE

Could Massachusetts Be Affected By a New Type of Harmful Tick This Year?

There's no argument that Massachusetts is a beautiful place to experience spring and summer, all four seasons really. It seems like Massachusetts is the epicenter for outdoor beauty. Berkshire County, in particular, is an area that many city people including Boston, New York, and other areas moved to right away when the pandemic struck so they could get away from close proximity of people and have a lot of open outdoor space. Whether those folks were moving to Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Lee, Lenox, West Stockbridge, New Marlborough, North Adams, Adams, Williamstown, Cheshire, Lanesborough, Sandisfield, Otis, Egremont, and so on, Berkshire County definitely was able to deliver the vast open spaces that people needed during the pandemic.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Ex-Massachusetts corrections worker Marvin ‘Skip’ McClendon Jr. to be arraigned in Massachusetts in relation to murder of 11-year-old Melissa Tremblay

A former Massachusetts Corrections worker will be arraigned in a Massachusetts court on Friday in connection to the gruesome 1988 murder of an 11-year-old girl in Lawrence. Former Massachusetts Department of Corrections worker Marvin ‘Skip’ McClendon Jr., 74, has been accused of stabbing 11-year-old Melissa Ann Tremblay, of New Hampshire, to death in 1988, officials said.
LAWRENCE, MA
WUPE

Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Massachusetts

I've been working the morning shift in Berkshire County for over 10 years now. Driving from Pittsfield to Great Barrington at 3:30/4:00 am in the morning, I can say there are barely any other vehicles on the road. Many times there isn't a single vehicle on the road for quite a stretch. It is very tempting for me to just drive through a red light but I obviously respect the laws of the road. Let's be honest, if I were to do that, it would just be my luck and I would be nailed with a ticket, blemishes on my driving record, and plenty of headaches. Who needs that? I don't need to pay a fine on top of the expensive gas prices here in Massachusetts.
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

As COVID cases continue to rise, some Massachusetts high schools recommending students wear masks indoors

Three Massachusetts school districts are encouraging their students to wear masks indoors again as COVID cases continue to trend upwards across the commonwealth. Cambridge, Arlington and Belmont school officials sent out emails to families over the weekend recommending students to wear masks inside schools again, the Boston Globe reported. “Due...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

