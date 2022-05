WEST WHITELAND — A man was transported to a local hospital after suffering minor burns from an apartment fire in West Whiteland around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The fire was reported in an apartment at the corner of Bartlett and Crest avenues just a few doors down from West Whiteland Fire Company. Firefighters from West Whiteland and Goshen arrived quickly and encountered heavy fire conditions in the front and rear of the property with reports of possibly one male and a dog trapped in a second-floor apartment.

