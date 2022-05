The highly anticipated matchup is set with Marjory Stoneman Douglas baseball scheduled to meet J.P. Taravella again in the Regional Semifinals following their wins on Tuesday. The two teams, who both rank in the top ten in Florida, faced off twice this season. In March, while the Trojans defeated the Eagles in the High School Baseball Invitational First Pitch Elite Tournament, MSD returned the favor in May by winning the District Championship.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO