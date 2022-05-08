ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

1 dead, 1 injured in early Sunday morning shooting

By Joseph Leonard
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — One man was shot dead and another woman was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in downtown Savannah.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting resulted from a road rage incident. The 32-year-old man died on the scene and the woman, 30, was taken to a local hospital.

The shooting happened in the area of Bull and Broughton streets around 2:30 a.m., SPD said.

SPD continues to investigate the shooting and no further details were released.

SPD urges anyone with information to call 912-525-3124, CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020 or submit a tip online.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.

Jonesie
3d ago

Surprise Surprise Surprise! Think I'll Call My Cousin and Tell Her Don't Bother To Come Here and Waste Your Money!!

