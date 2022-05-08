1 dead, 1 injured in early Sunday morning shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — One man was shot dead and another woman was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in downtown Savannah.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting resulted from a road rage incident. The 32-year-old man died on the scene and the woman, 30, was taken to a local hospital.

The shooting happened in the area of Bull and Broughton streets around 2:30 a.m., SPD said.

SPD continues to investigate the shooting and no further details were released.

SPD urges anyone with information to call 912-525-3124, CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020 or submit a tip online.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.