Memphis, TN

Man shot in Parkway Village Saturday night, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GJwQo_0fWx9WJR00
MPD Crime Scene tape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Saturday night.

Officers responded to the 5900 block of Park Avenue near St. Francis Hospital for a shooting just after 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said the victim was shot in the 3900 block of Camelot Lane in Parkway Village by a known suspect and taken by private car to the hospital.

The victim was then transferred to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
