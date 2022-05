Eyestone Elementary School Field Day presents “Better Together – Community Strong!” May 20, 2022, 8:30AM to 2:20PM. This special day of fun activities will feature 15 beach-themed event stations: food trucks and an obstacle course. Businesses can get involved by volunteering to run a station, make a $100+ donation to pay for the bouncy house and the obstacle course, or donate goody bags for all the students. You can also donate all the above! The deadline for sponsorships is May 6. Contact Sandy Fetzer at sfetzer@psdschools.org or call 970.443.1316.

WELLINGTON, CO ・ 7 DAYS AGO