ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Arcade Fire: We review – a welcome return to form

By Phil Mongredien
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K2g2L_0fWx8P6900
Back from the brink… Arcade Fire.

From seemingly being on the brink of U2-esque stadium success with 2010’s Grammy-winning The Suburbs, Arcade Fire rather lost their way with their next two albums. The Bowie-indebted, James Murphy-produced Reflektor was overlong and bloated. The highlights of 2017’s Everything Now, meanwhile, were too often compromised by heavy-handed satire. We feels like a step back from the brink.

For a start, there’s no extraneous fat in its seven-track, 40-minute running time, each song earning its place, nothing outstaying its welcome. It’s very much a record of two halves, with side 1 insular and claustrophobic in mood, the four-part End of the Empire a particularly compelling blend of bleakness and beauty. Side 2 is far warmer, at times even joyous. The Lightning I, II has a sublime gear change midway through and suddenly echoes the motorik Springsteenisms of the War on Drugs, all shot through with the air of euphoria that defined Arcade Fire’s early records. The hushed title track is as minimalist as they get, and owes much of its tune to Big Thief’s sublime Cattails. Meanwhile, Unconditional II (Race and Religion), featuring a low-key Peter Gabriel guest spot, combines a Régine Chassagne vocal with 80s synthpop backing to fine, if slightly incongruous, effect. A welcome return to form.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Gabriel
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everything Now#Big Thief#R Gine Chassagne
The Guardian

Kimmel on baby formula shortage: ‘Never been a better time to force women to have kids’

Jimmy Kimmel opened Tuesday’s show with the national shortage on baby formula, which has left parents desperate and led authorities to warn people not to try to make their own recipe. “I don’t know – I’m sure the ivermectin and bleach people could figure this out for us,” Kimmel deadpanned. “Just mix you up some Gatorade and some baby powder, throw in some breakfast sausage and it blend it up real good, the baby should be fine.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

The Guardian

270K+
Followers
69K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy