WWE

Roman Reigns Leaves Cryptic Message About His Future in WWE

By Franz Christian Irorita
 3 days ago
WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns leaving the WWE makes the rounds in the rumor mills, thanks to Reigns’ cryptic remarks in house shows. Roman Reigns was present at Trenton, New Jersey, in last night’s house show leading to WrestleMania Backlash. In the upcoming premium live event, Roman...

