Middletown, PA

Aqua Pennsylvania to Close U.S. 1 North Ramp to Route 352 Middletown Township

 3 days ago
MIDDLETOWN TWP, PA — The ramp from U.S. 1 North (Baltimore Pike) to Route 352 (Middletown Road/New Middletown Road) is scheduled to close weeknights in Middletown Township, Delaware County, on Monday, May 9, through Friday, May 20, for utility construction, announced the...

Pocono Update

Several Pennsylvania Counties Under Quarantine As Spotted Lanternflies Cause Severe Damage

Lanternflies cause severe damage in several Pennsylvania counties, with the infestation, many of them go under quarantine. The lanternfly is capable of causing damage on an extreme scale. According to Pennsylvania Department Of Agriculture (PDA) Including damage to vines, crops, and other various plants and trees. Trees wilt, sap ooze, leaves curl and dieback, and wither on trees. Spotted lanternflies also excrete a sugary material known as honeydew which is detrimental to plants because it induces the growth of black mold. While honeydew may be harmless to humans, it is not welcoming towards any vegetal lifeforms. Outdoor enthusiasts report lanternflies affecting their quality of life; when it comes to enjoying nature, air quality, and outdoor activities. Lanternflies swarm in the air, covering trees and even coating decks and play equipment with their honeydew. The Asian Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive species that has called the Poconos home since 2014. It has since infested nearly all of Pennsylvania, including the quarantined Monroe County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF

Pennsylvania residents and out-of-state travelers will need a REAL ID to board an airplane starting next year

PHILADELPHIA — Travelers who want to board an airplane will soon need a star on their driver’s license, indicating that it is a REAL ID-compliant credential or they will need another form of approved identification to board their flight or enter a secure federal facility. Pennsylvania’s REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards have a small star in a gold circle in the upper right corner to indicate that it meets new federal regulations that establish minimum security standards.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Delaware Man Arrested in Pennsylvania on Theft Charges

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police announced the arrest of 49-year-old Damone Jones of Townsend, Delaware in connection with a theft that occurred at the Walmart Supercenter located at 516 School House Rd in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. Authorities state that on April 12, 2022, Troopers responded to...
MyChesCo

PennDOT to Repair Potholes on 40 State Highways Across the Region

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — PennDOT states that maintenance and contractor crews will be working on 40 state highways this week to repair deteriorated pavement across the Philadelphia region. The roadways include:. Bucks County. Route 309, Hilltown, West Rockhill, Richland, townships and Quakertown Borough;. Kellers Church Road, Bedminster Township;
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania State Trooper arrested for drug possession

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrested a state trooper on charges related to the possession of illegal controlled substances. According to a press release, Trooper Joseph W. Czachorowski was arrested after a U.S postal inspector intercepted a piece of mail addressed to him, and obtained a federal search warrant. Upon executing […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
105.7 The Hawk

This is New Jersey’s scariest bridge

Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat. Coming from a city rowhome neighborhood, we didn't know anybody with a boat. He invited us to go on his boat that he launched on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
BRISTOL, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Luis Mercado, age 44, of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on May 4, 2022, to 10 months imprisonment by U.S. District Court Judge Sylvia H. Rambo, for fraudulently claiming pandemic unemployment assistance funds. Mercado was also ordered to pay $37,555 in restitution.
LEBANON, PA
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Pennsylvania

As we all know, Pennsylvania is a wonderful state. The State of Independence has some of the country's most interesting history, culture, and beautiful scenery. According to the US Census Bureau, Pennsylvania is the fifth most populous state in America, with a population of approximately 12,805,190 residents.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Gas prices in Pennsylvania spike to new record highs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Gas prices in Pennsylvania have soared to a new record, leaving many people running on empty.Many can expect to pay more at the pump on Monday.At a GetGo location in McCandless, a gallon of regular gas was selling for $4.29, but just across the street at an Exxon location, it was $4.38 per gallon -- which is a record high in Pittsburgh, according to AAA.Pennsylvania average gas prices also have reached a record high at $4.51 per gallon.The national average sits a bit lower at $4.33 per gallon.Diesel gas also broke a record, with average prices in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Philly

Gas Prices Hit All-Time High In Pennsylvania, South Jersey And Delaware

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gas prices continue to climb, hitting new record highs in the area over the weekend, with no signs of slowing down. Eyewitness News spoke with some drivers who are feeling the pain at the pump, and they’re tired of talking about it. For the first time ever, gas prices hit new record highs in Pennsylvania, South Jersey and Delaware — all on the same day. “Oh, it’s crazy. I thought it was going to get better and it just seems to be getting worse,” Philadelphia resident Danielle Milbourne said. In Delaware, the average gallon of gas is now up to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
