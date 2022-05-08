ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Odds: Cardinals vs. Giants prediction, odds and pick – 5/8/2022

By RB Hayek
 3 days ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants will meet in the finale of a four-game series at Oracle Park. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with a Cardinals-Giants prediction and pick. The Giants routed the Cardinals 13-7 on Saturday to earn a win in...

