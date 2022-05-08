ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, KS

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-08 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 07:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Bent County Including Las Animas; Crowley County Including Ordway; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Eastern San Juan Mountains and La Garita Mountains Including Wolf Creek Pass and Creede; Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Kiowa County Including Eads; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Southern Front Range Including Sangre De Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, La Veta Pass; Teller County, Rampart Range Including Pikes Peak and Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument; Upper Arkansas River Valley Including Lake County and Chaffee County; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 7 AM Thursday morning through 10 PM Thursday evening for strong winds and very low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 220 through 237, which includes all of south central and southeast Colorado Red Flag warning has expired for gusty winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zones for Fire Weather Zones 220 through 237, which includes all of south central and southeast Colorado RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220...221...222...223...224...225...226...227 228...229...230...231...232...233...234...235...236 AND 237 RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220...221...222...223...224 225...226...227...228...229...230...231...232...233...234...235 236 AND 237 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 220...221...222...223 224...225...226...227...228...229...230...231...232...233 234... 235...236 and 237. * Timing...7 am to 10 pm Thursday. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 3 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Jackson, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for central, north central and west central Wisconsin. Target Area: Clark; Jackson; Taylor Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northcentral Wisconsin through 1245 AM CDT At 1117 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Ladysmith to Osseo. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds of 35 to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Medford, Neillsville, Colby, Thorp, Loyal, Greenwood, Owen, Rib Lake, Chelsea, Westboro, Jump River, Price, Humbird, Shortville, Lynn, Longwood, Reseburg, Stetsonville, Goodrich and Willard. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 22:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area; Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area The winds have been decreasing and will continue over the next few hours. Therefore the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire. RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 AND 295 BELOW 8000 FEET The winds have been decreasing and will continue over the next few hours. Therefore the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Goodhue by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Goodhue The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota Middle Fork Zumbro River at Pine Island 1S affecting Goodhue County. .More rainfall overnight will cause the Middle Fork Zumbro River to resume rising later tonight and Thursday. For the Zumbro River...including Pine Island 1S...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Middle Fork Zumbro River at Pine Island 1S. * WHEN...Until early Friday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1000 PM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 14.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 17.4 feet late tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.3 feet on 03/23/2011.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Buena Vista, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Crawford, Dickinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 13:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buena Vista; Calhoun; Cherokee; Clay; Crawford; Dickinson; Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Ida; Kossuth; Lyon; Monona; O'Brien; Osceola; Palo Alto; Plymouth; Pocahontas; Sac; Sioux; Webster; Winnebago; Woodbury TORNADO WATCH 202 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BUENA VISTA CALHOUN CHEROKEE CLAY CRAWFORD DICKINSON EMMET HANCOCK HUMBOLDT IDA KOSSUTH LYON MONONA O`BRIEN OSCEOLA PALO ALTO PLYMOUTH POCAHONTAS SAC SIOUX WEBSTER WINNEBAGO WOODBURY
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Pope, Renville, Stearns, Swift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms are producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. A trained weather spotter reported tennis ball size hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Chippewa; Kandiyohi; Pope; Renville; Stearns; Swift The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pope County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Chippewa County in west central Minnesota Southwestern Stearns County in central Minnesota Eastern Swift County in west central Minnesota Kandiyohi County in central Minnesota Northwestern Renville County in central Minnesota * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 732 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles east of Milan to 6 miles east of Montevideo to near Hanley Falls, moving northeast at 65 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR CLARA CITY. HAZARD...Baseball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Benson around 740 AM CDT. Clara City and Murdock around 745 AM CDT. Kerkhoven around 750 AM CDT. Raymond and Prinsburg around 755 AM CDT. Willmar around 800 AM CDT. New London, Spicer and Brooten around 805 AM CDT. Belgrade around 810 AM CDT. Atwater around 815 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Benson Airport, Swift Falls, Kandiyohi, Willmar Airport, Thorpe, De Graff, Blomkest, Padua, Regal and Minnesota Falls. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Brookings, Kingsbury, Lake, Minnehaha, Moody by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Brookings; Kingsbury; Lake; Minnehaha; Moody DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog may impact portions of Interstate 90 in southwest Minnesota at times, but is currently expected to remain north of Sioux Falls.
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butte, Northern Meade Co Plains, Southern Meade Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 12:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 00:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Butte; Northern Meade Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Butte and southwestern Meade Counties through 1245 AM MDT At 1153 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southeast of Bear Butte State Park, or 12 miles east of Sturgis, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Owl Butte. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Redwood, Renville by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 09:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Redwood; Renville The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Minnesota Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. .Recent thunderstorm rainfall will cause the Minnesota River to rise above flood stage near Morton by early Thursday morning. It will remain above flood stage for at least the next week. For the Minnesota River...including Morton...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River At Morton. * WHEN...From Thursday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Fleischer Rd flooded in North Redwood; storm sewers closed off and bypass pumping begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1030 PM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 20.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning and continue rising to a crest of 24.7 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 24.4 feet on 03/31/2009.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Converse County Lower Elevations, Niobrara County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 01:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Converse County Lower Elevations; Niobrara County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Niobrara and east central Converse Counties through 100 AM MDT At 1215 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southwest of Manning Ranch, or 19 miles northeast of Douglas, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Manning Ranch around 1235 AM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CONVERSE COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Holt, Keya Paha, Rock by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Brown; Holt; Keya Paha; Rock A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Rock, east central Brown, west central Holt and southeastern Keya Paha Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1139 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles southeast of Long Pine, or 13 miles south of Bassett, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bassett, Long Pine, Newport, Mariaville and Twin Lakes State Wildlife Management Area. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 162 and 195. Highway 20 between mile markers 248 and 276. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BROWN COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 21:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. For the High Wind Watch, north to northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 3 AM PDT Thursday. For the High Wind Watch, from Thursday evening through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 21:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...North winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Iron, Price, Sawyer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for north central and northwestern Wisconsin. Target Area: Ashland; Iron; Price; Sawyer Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Iron, southern Ashland, Price and southeastern Sawyer Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1144 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Mellen, to near Hawkins, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Glidden around 1150 PM CDT. Mellen around 1155 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Phillips, Upson, Hurley and Gile. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Trempealeau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Trempealeau THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN TREMPEALEAU COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1145 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, frequent lightning continues with the storm, so stay indoors. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service La Crosse.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity, Sanpete Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; Sanpete Valley; Southwest Utah; Upper Sevier River Valleys HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. * WHERE...Southwest Utah, Upper Sevier River Valleys and Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this evening. For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, Vilas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Target Area: Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Oneida; Vilas Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Lincoln, northwestern Forest, Vilas, northwestern Marathon, Oneida and northwestern Langlade Counties through 145 AM CDT At 1247 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Wakefield to near Squirrel Lake to near Westboro to 6 miles southwest of Greenwood. Scattered thunderstorms were also detected by radar near Merrill and Irma, and across eastern Vilas County near Conover and Phelps. The thunderstorms were moving to the northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Lac Du Flambeau and Squirrel Lake around 1250 AM CDT. Boulder Junction around 110 AM CDT. Tripoli around 115 AM CDT. Johnson Lake Barrens Natural Area around 120 AM CDT. Abbotsford around 125 AM CDT. Tomahawk around 130 AM CDT. Rhinelander, Newbold and Woodboro around 145 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Gagen, Luna-White Deer Campground, Kelly Lynn Bog Natural Area, Harshaw, Upper Buckatabon Springs Natural Area, Bavaria, Otter Lake Campground, Trout Lake, Doering and Roosevelt. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FOREST COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Andrews, Bailey, Borden, Brewster, Briscoe, Castro, Childress by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 15:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Andrews; Bailey; Borden; Brewster; Briscoe; Castro; Childress; Cochran; Coke; Cottle; Crane; Crockett; Crosby; Dawson; Dickens; Ector; Fisher; Floyd; Gaines; Garza; Glasscock; Hale; Hall; Hockley; Howard; Irion; Kent; King; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Motley; Nolan; Parmer; Pecos; Reagan; Schleicher; Scurry; Sterling; Stonewall; Sutton; Swisher; Terrell; Terry; Tom Green; Upton; Val Verde; Ward; Winkler; Yoakum SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 198 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDREWS BAILEY BORDEN BREWSTER BRISCOE CASTRO CHILDRESS COCHRAN COKE COTTLE CRANE CROCKETT CROSBY DAWSON DICKENS ECTOR FISHER FLOYD GAINES GARZA GLASSCOCK HALE HALL HOCKLEY HOWARD IRION KENT KING LAMB LUBBOCK LYNN MARTIN MIDLAND MITCHELL MOTLEY NOLAN PARMER PECOS REAGAN SCHLEICHER SCURRY STERLING STONEWALL SUTTON SWISHER TERRELL TERRY TOM GREEN UPTON VAL VERDE WARD WINKLER YOAKUM
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Tripp by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 22:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Tripp The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Tripp County in south central South Dakota * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1148 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Winner, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Hamill. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
TRIPP COUNTY, SD

