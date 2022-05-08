Red Flag Warning issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for central, north central and west central Wisconsin. Target Area: Clark; Jackson; Taylor Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northcentral Wisconsin through 1245 AM CDT At 1117 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Ladysmith to Osseo. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds of 35 to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Medford, Neillsville, Colby, Thorp, Loyal, Greenwood, Owen, Rib Lake, Chelsea, Westboro, Jump River, Price, Humbird, Shortville, Lynn, Longwood, Reseburg, Stetsonville, Goodrich and Willard. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0