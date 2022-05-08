Don’t Miss a Special THE EDGE OF NIGHT Reunion!

Bridget Everett announced the death of her Somebody Somewhere co-star on Instagram. "With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles," she wrote of the actor, who played her father on her HBO comedy. "A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, (and) her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed." While Hagerty is recognizable from numerous TV shows and movies, he is perhaps best known for appearing on five episodes of Friends as building superintendant Mr. Treeger. He also starred on The George Carlin Show and recurred on Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Captain McGintley, and had guest-starring roles on Seinfeld, Shameless, The Goldbergs, ER, Grey's Anatomy, Happy Endings, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Glee, Medium, Monk, Entourage, Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, Grace Under Fire, Martin, The Wonder Years, Cheers and many more shows.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO