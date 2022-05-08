ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, NY

Don’t Miss a Special THE EDGE OF NIGHT Reunion!

By Chris Eades
Soaps In Depth
Soaps In Depth
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Take a trip back to Monticello with four stars from the much-missed soap THE EDGE OF NIGHT as they reunite in The Locher Room on Thursday, May 12, at 3 p.m. ET!. Joining host Alan Locher...

www.soapsindepth.com

Comments / 1

Related
Soaps In Depth

Catch up With ONE LIFE TO LIVE Star Florencia Lozano

Join actress and writer Florencia Lozano for a live chat in The Locher room on Friday, May 13, at 3 p.m. ET and we promise it won’t be unlucky!. Soap fans remember Lozano fondly for her role as Tea Delgado on ONE LIFE TO LIVE, a role she played from 1997 until the soap’s end, even bringing the character over to sister soap GENERAL HOSPITAL for a stint in 2012.
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Mermaid Allegedly Washes Up on African Shore: WATCH

For centuries, sailors of the high seas have reported mermaid sightings, but without scientific proof, these "fishy tales" have all been caulked up to hearsay, folklore and drunken misinterpretation. While marine biologists and oceanographers have yet to confirm the existence of merpeople, one bizarre viral clip currently has the internet...
ANIMALS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monticello, NY
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Wrestling Couple Gets Married In Amazing Ceremony

That’s a special one. There are a lot of complications that come with being in the wrestling business, with relationships being up near the top of the list. Being in a relationship is hard enough for regular people but being on the road all the time makes it even more complicated. It can be difficult to find time together, but now two wrestlers have found a way to make it work in a unique way.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariann Aalda
Popculture

Tyra Banks to Be Fired From 'Dancing With the Stars,' Report Claims

Tyra Banks is not expected to return as host for Dancing With the Stars, a source told The Sun Wednesday. Banks' two-season run has been controversial since vocal fans have never warmed up to her as the replacement for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Her departure comes as the show is shifting from ABC to Disney+ for Season 31. Disney+ has not said who will host the first season on the streamer yet.
NFL
TODAY.com

'Jeopardy!' ends with rare scene in final round

There wasn’t too much suspense on Wednesday’s episode of “Jeopardy!”. Two contestants failed to make the final round, making reigning champion Mattea Roach the only player who qualified for Final Jeopardy. A Final Jeopardy with only one contestant does not happen often: It hasn't happened since Oct. 13, 2020, according to the show's website.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miss A#The Edge Of Night#Actor#Iheartradio
Outsider.com

Jossara Jinaro, ‘ER’ Actress, Dies at 48

Jossara Jinaro, an actress known for her role in “ER,” “Judging Amy,” and “Strong Medicine,” died at 48 years old on April 27. According to Page Six, Jossara Jinaro’s husband, Matt Bogado, announced that she died of cancer in a recent Facebook post. The post included a photo of the couple and their two kids.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Mike Hagerty dies: Friends, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Somebody Somewhere character actor was 67

Bridget Everett announced the death of her Somebody Somewhere co-star on Instagram. "With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles," she wrote of the actor, who played her father on her HBO comedy. "A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, (and) her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed." While Hagerty is recognizable from numerous TV shows and movies, he is perhaps best known for appearing on five episodes of Friends as building superintendant Mr. Treeger. He also starred on The George Carlin Show and recurred on Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Captain McGintley, and had guest-starring roles on Seinfeld, Shameless, The Goldbergs, ER, Grey's Anatomy, Happy Endings, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Glee, Medium, Monk, Entourage, Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, Grace Under Fire, Martin, The Wonder Years, Cheers and many more shows.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

Why Did Rey Leave 'The Young and the Restless'? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Wednesday, April 20, 2022 episode of The Young and the Restless. A recent episode of The Young and the Restless captured the harrowing death of Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso), a sharp-witted private detective who garnered hundreds of fans over the years. He...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
Outsider.com

‘Leave It to Beaver’ Star Tony Dow Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Tony Dow, beloved actor behind Wally Beaver in the classic TV series Leave It to Beaver, has suffered a variety of health struggles in recent years. Back in August, the actor was diagnosed with pneumonia, an illness that left him hospitalized. Though he’s now recovered from the pneumonia, his latest diagnosis has put him in an even graver situation.
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Soaps In Depth

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Soaps In Depth in home of the latest news, interviews, spoilers, and features from America's favorite soap operas including General Hospital, The Bold and The Beautiful, The Young and The Restless, and Days of Our Lives.

 https://www.soapsindepth.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy