ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Items you’ve been collecting that likely aren’t worth much

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EFfhn_0fWx6tst00

(NEXSTAR) – You’ve likely heard the phrase “collect them all!” when it comes to toys, cards, bobbleheads, or almost anything else in a series, like Beanie Babies. You may still have some or all of whatever you collected as a kid today, but they may be better at collecting dust than dollars for you.

Many of those toys and other items were released in the late 1900s, a time in which mass production was underway. Mass production allowed customers to collect each piece of the line, and then some (how many times did you get a repeat toy in your Happy Meal, or a duplicate Pokemon card?).

This also means that while you were busy “collecting them all,” creating a set of items that were surely destined to be valuable in the future, so were many others.

“You know, people just seem to think that since something is collectible, it automatically is valuable, and that’s not always the truth,” Jordan Hembrough, toy expert and host of the show “Toy Hunter,” tells Nexstar.

Beanie Babies, Cabbage Patch Kids, Barbies, Pokemon cards, and comic books are prime examples of this, Hembrough explains. These lines of toys and collectibles are the most common people believe will be worth a lot of money but aren’t.

Neglected toys could have surprising resale value

Comic books are one of the hotter items for collectors right now.

“Unfortunately, you know, a lot of people are collecting comic books from the 1980s and even the 1970s,” Hembrough says. “Those comic books really aren’t the ones that are super valuable though.”

Those from the decades prior – the 1940s, ’50s, and ’60s – are usually more valuable.

The same goes for another popular item for collectors: baseball cards.

Cards released during the ’80s and ’90s were, like many other collectibles, manufactured during a time of mass production, Mike Provenzale, a production manager with Heritage Auctions tells Nexstar. While the tides are changing for some of these cards from the ‘Junk Wax Era,’ that’s not the case for other items.

Speaking of sports memorabilia, Provenzale says most modern autographs aren’t worth as much as you’d hope either. This is largely because there are so many out there, he explains. Every time an athlete signs anything, they’re essentially devaluing themselves.

Having more signatures on one item – like a team-autographed football – doesn’t typically increase its monetary value because collectors usually want just one signature, according to Provenzale.

Your old VHS tapes might be worth a small fortune

And if you get ahold of free memorabilia for attending a game, like a bobblehead, Provenzale says it’ll have more value in the parking lot for someone who didn’t get one than in the collector’s market later on.

There are some exceptions within these over-collected categories, though.

According to Hembrough, “the collectibles industry is very, very cyclical.” If roles or franchises are revived, this can help older collectibles become desirable again. He points to “Star Wars,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” and “Jurassic Park.”

On the other hand are toys that were previously relatively popular but have lost their value recently. Among those are toys from the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” franchise, which were “really hot five or six years ago,” Hembrough explains.

Have some old baseball cards? Here’s what to know before you try to sell

When it comes to autographed sports memorabilia, while most modern signatures aren’t worth much, select athletes can be special. Derek Jeter, Michael Jordan, and Tom Brady are great exceptions to this because they have exclusive deals to sign only for specific companies, leading to fewer of their signatures being available.

If your favorite athlete and their team win the championship game, know that the championship gear you run out to get likely won’t be worth much more than what you pay for it at the store. Instead, championship gear from the losing team, which is usually donated , is more likely to have a kitsch value, Provenzale explained.

Regardless of whether you find yourself with a collectible like a Happy Meal toy or a Beanie Baby or one of these toys Hembrough says is worth hanging onto , both Hembrough and Provenzale recommend researching your item. You can search your item on Google or eBay, for example, to see how others like yours are selling. You may also want to consider taking your items to local collector shops or auction houses for an expert to review its value.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Jeter
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
WANE 15

AUDIO: Vicky White called 911 before crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Casey White and Vicky White led police on a chase that ended abruptly in a crash, leaving Vicky with a gunshot wound and Casey with non-life threatening injuries. Evansville Central Dispatch released the audio recording of Vicky White’s 911 call she made as they tried to escape during the pursuit. That […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Cards#Collectibles#Sports Memorabilia#Toys#Bobbleheads
WANE 15

Trial for man accused of slaying woman and three children begins

WARNING: The following story contains graphic content not suitable for all readers FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They were shown a photo of the woman on the edge of her bed, in a kneeling position with her arms over her head. They were told about the children, three of them found underneath a peach-colored bedspread, […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

South Bend hits walk-off home run to topple TinCaps

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – Matt Mervis broke a 7-7 tie with a 2-run blast in the bottom of the ninth inning as the South Bend Cubs bested the Fort Wayne TinCaps 9-7 to open a six-game series on Tuesday night at Four Winds Field. The TinCaps took a five-run lead in the top of […]
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Pokemon
WANE 15

Former I.U. standout Hulls added to Woodson’s staff

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University men’s basketball coach Mike Woodson has announced that Bloomington native and 2013 Big Ten champion Jordan Hulls will become the Hoosiers Team and Recruiting Coordinator. He will begin his tenure following the conclusion of his season, his ninth as a professional, in the German BBL League where he has played […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WANE 15

Northrop boys win SAC track title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Northrop boys tallied 134 points to bring home the SAC track team title on a beautiful night at Chambers Field on Monday. Concordia came in second with 117 points, while Bishop Dwenger rounded out the top three with 111 points. IHSAA boys sectional track meets are scheduled for next […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Former Mad Ant Adreian Payne dead at 31

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player Adreian Payne has died in a shooting. He was 31. Payne played briefly for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants during the 2014-15 season, averaging 13.5 points and 10.5 rebounds over six games. The sheriff’s office in Orange County, Florida said deputies responded to […]
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WANE 15

WANE 15

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy