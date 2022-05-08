Champion dog breeder describes what it takes to win 'Best in Show'

Originally published on May 8 GREEN BAY, Wis. (WCCO) — A photo of a dog in Wisconsin is getting a lot of attention online, and for good reason. A dog named “Baby Girl” was found tied to a fire hydrant in Green Bay. After receiving a lot of criticism, the owner is sharing why she had no choice but to abandon her pup. “I begged the animal shelter to please take her in. ‘I’m surrendering her. I don’t have an option. I don’t have a choice,’ and they would not take her. I said, ‘I don’t have an option right now. I’m on...

