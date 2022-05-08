ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother's Day, Start Of New Week Mark Big Change In Weather Pattern: Here's What To Expect

By Joe Lombardi
 3 days ago

A very un-springlike stretch of rainy and raw days can now be put in the rearview mirror as dry and warmer conditions will mark a big shift in the weather pattern.

In fact, temperatures will climb past the 70-degree mark after weeks of unseasonable temperatures for this time of year.

Mother's Day on Sunday, May 8 will be dry throughout the day with mostly cloudy skies and the high temperature in the mid 50s, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday, May 9 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature climbing to the low 60s.

Tuesday, May 10 will be sunny with the high temperature in the mid 60s.

The mercury is then expected to hit the 70-degree mark on Wednesday, May 11, as the climb in temps by day continues with sunny skies.

It will be bright and sunny again on Thursday, May 12, with a high temperature all the way into the mid 70s.

Friday, May 13 will hardly be unlucky weather-wise, with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature again in the mid 70s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

