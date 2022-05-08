ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man expected to be OK after being shot outside Ostioneria Michoacan in N. Houston, deputies say

A man is expected to be OK after he was shot early Sunday morning at a restaurant in north Houston, according to Harris County deputies.

The shooting happened just before 1:45 a.m. when deputies said an argument between two men broke out at Ostioneria Michoacan off the North Freeway near Richey Road.

Deputies said the man was walking toward his car with his girlfriend when a black SUV pulled up next to him.

Words were exchanged and the driver of the SUV pulled out a gun and fired at the man several times before driving off, according to deputies. The man did not fire back.

It was unknown what the argument was about.

The man was hit in the back but deputies said he is expected to be OK.

Deputies also said they have video of the suspect inside the bar prior to the shooting and are still looking for him.

