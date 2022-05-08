ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

CRT/KVET seize several pounds of crystal meth and 3 guns

By Jerry Malec
wincountry.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — On Thursday, May 5, Kalamazoo Public Safety’s Crime Reduction Team (CRT) and the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team (KVET) conducted a joint operation...

wincountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Kalamazoo police seize drugs, loaded guns during traffic stop

KALAMAZOO, MI – Two people were arrested Saturday night after police seized drugs and two loaded guns during a traffic stop in Kalamazoo. Officers conducted a traffic stop at 10:37 p.m. Saturday, May 7, in the 700 block of North Church Street, according to a news release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
KALAMAZOO, MI
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crt#Guns#Crystal Meth#Us Currency#Crime#Kvet#Wkzo Am Fm
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy