Salina Liberty dominate second half on the way to 34-19 come-from-behind win over Billings

Every game matters for the Salina Liberty.

As they head into the home stretch, their Champions Indoor Football playoff hopes hang in the balance and the margin for error grows thinner.

So with his team trailing Billings 13-0 at halftime Saturday, Liberty coach Heron O'Neal focused all his attention on the offense, and it paid off.

Not only did the Liberty get back in the game, but they dominated the second half on the way to a 34-19 victory over the Outlaws at Tony's Pizza Events Center. By doing so, they improved to 4-2 and moved into a tie for third with Billings, a half game behind the Southwest Kansas Storm.

"As we got going, we started to see some other different wrinkles that we play and call," O'Neal said. "We needed that halftime to kind of stop the bleeding."

Wide receiver Anthony Love said the Liberty just needed to get back to the style of football they want to play.

"We handle adversity really well, and I feel like our defense stepped up really really well," Love said. "That's what we need going forward. I believe we needed this just to prove that we can play with everybody."

The victory avenged a 42-34 loss to the Outlaws on April 10 in Billings.

More: Katelyn Rupe breaks two school records to highlight Salina Central Invitational track meet

Dewayne Autrey, Liberty defense provided the spark

Liberty defensive back Dewayne Autrey told himself at halftime how he could make an impact and he delivered.

His 46-yard touchdown return of a missed field goal early in the third quarter gave the Liberty the spark they needed to take control with 21 unanswered points.

"It gave us confidence to say, 'You know what, we can win this football game,'" O'Neal said. "This is what you bring Dewayne Autrey in to do. That was the play of the game."

Autrey agreed.

"We were just waiting on that opportunity to get the ball in my hands and showcase what I can do with it," he said.

The Liberty forced three turnovers in the second half, resulting in 14 points.

"They have held this thing together from the start to the finish right now," O'Neal said. "I'm definitely happy with the players that we have. I'm happy with how they were able to make the adjustments we needed to make to get back in that game."

More: Salina Central tennis twins Collin and Connor Phelps ready for 'last dance' at state

Vincent Espinoza getting more comfortable at quarterback

Vincent Espinoza got more time to prepare for Saturday's game than he did prior to his first start against Rapid City.

After throwing two interceptions in the first half, Espinoza got into a rhythm to help the Liberty erase the halftime deficit.

"I think he sees what adversity is now, though," O'Neal said. "That first game, he didn't really face any adversity. This game, he faced a lot of adversity and he didn't waver at all. He stood strong.

"I'm just proud of him for leading us back to score 34 points in the second half. He didn't get down on himself. He continued to fire away and I know his family came up from California to see him."

More: New Salina Liberty quarterback Vincent Espinoza determined to make the most of opportunity

O'Neal picks up win over against hometown team

During the offseason, O'Neal resides in Billings, Montana.

When Billings brought back indoor football during the offseason, O'Neal had a chance to leave Salina and coach back at home. However, he decided to sign a contract extension with the Liberty.

Saturday was the first matchup for O'Neal against Billings since he missed the April 10 matchup while serving a two-game suspension.

"To get a chance to go against a team I used to coach and won a lot there, it's always big to go against those guys," O'Neal said.

O'Neal also got to coach against Billings' defensive coordinator Theo Johnson, who played and coached with O'Neal when he was in Billings. Johnson was Billings' acting head coach because head coach Brian Schmidt didn't make the trip.

"He did a really great job," O'Neal said on Johnson.

What's next for Salina

The Liberty continue a tough three-game stretch against teams in the upper half of the CIF standings when they travel to Omaha for a 7:05 p.m. kickoff against the Beef on Saturday.

"It's not easy to win in this league, especially against a team that, in my opinion, has the most talent," O'Neal said. "They have more ex-NFL ballplayers on their team than anybody else in the rest of the league. I will enjoy this."

Autrey said that this is the start of a revenge tour. The Liberty avenged their first loss by beating Billings and have a chance to do the same May 21 at first-place Sioux City.

"We're right back to where we started out," Autrey said.

Dylan Sherwood has been a sports reporter for the Salina Journal since August 2019. He can be reached at dsherwood@salina.com or on Twitter @DSherwoodSJ

This article originally appeared on Salina Journal: Salina Liberty dominate second half on the way to 34-19 come-from-behind win over Billings