Kansas City, MO

Love ‘blooms’ at a hospital in Kansas City this Mother’s Day

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Happy Mother’s Day to all the women providing a caring and positive attitude in Kansas City.

Many women will receive flowers this weekend as part of the celebration, but some of those flowers are extra special. That’s because St. Luke’s South Hospital said it’s abloom with newborns.

The hospital snapped and then shared some of the adorable pictures with FOX4. Click on the slideshow to see all of the newborns.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00cbpN_0fWx4LNx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32hDj0_0fWx4LNx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xxWH4_0fWx4LNx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EkWNv_0fWx4LNx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hSP3j_0fWx4LNx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eOu3w_0fWx4LNx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PU4YI_0fWx4LNx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fDeCH_0fWx4LNx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y4AGN_0fWx4LNx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DUwOW_0fWx4LNx00
    Source: St. Luke’s South Hospital

“These adorable babies are simply iris -istible, and we lilac them a lot. We are rooting for them and hope they will never stop be- leafing­ in how much they can grow ,” a hospital employee said.

Happy Mother’s Day to all the women in our lives.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

