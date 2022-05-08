Love ‘blooms’ at a hospital in Kansas City this Mother’s Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Happy Mother’s Day to all the women providing a caring and positive attitude in Kansas City.

Many women will receive flowers this weekend as part of the celebration, but some of those flowers are extra special. That’s because St. Luke’s South Hospital said it’s abloom with newborns.

The hospital snapped and then shared some of the adorable pictures with FOX4. Click on the slideshow to see all of the newborns.



















Source: St. Luke’s South Hospital

“These adorable babies are simply iris -istible, and we lilac them a lot. We are rooting for them and hope they will never stop be- leafing­ in how much they can grow ,” a hospital employee said.

Happy Mother’s Day to all the women in our lives.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.