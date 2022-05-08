ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plumas County, CA

Smith Properties: Listings for Sunday, May 8, 2022

Cover picture for the articleAt Smith Properties, we pride ourselves on being specialists in bringing buyers and home sellers together throughout Lassen and Plumas County. Like the Smith Properties team itself, our website has been designed to provide you with the information that you need to make all the right real estate decisions. So please...

Single-family rentals has been one of the hottest real estate asset classes over the past couple of years as home values and rent prices have soared. The largest owner of this asset class in the U.S. is Invitation Homes Inc. INVH, a real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of 82,758 single-family rental homes as of the end of the first quarter this year.
A nine-acre mega-estate in New York’s ritzy Hamptons comunity has gone on the market for a staggering $72m.The giant estate in Water Mill has a 17,000-square-feet mansion that comes with 21 bedrooms, multiple kitchens, a tennis court and a dock that sits on more than 3,000ft of private shoreline.The 21 bedrooms include 15-ensuite rooms, as well as a studio, a two bedroom apartment and a three-bedroom suite.The kitchen has 10-person breakfast area, as well as a formal dining room for entertaining guests.Next to the tennis court is a tennis house that comes with a commercial kitchen, a gym, sauna, arcade...
This compound in the Hamptons is headed to the market. A more than 9-acre estate in the Hamptons—which was a part of the area’s biggest residential real estate deal of 2021—is set to hit the market Tuesday for $72 million, Mansion Global has learned. It will become one of the most expensive homes on the market in the area.
BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) – San Francisco Giants legend Buster Posey is selling his 106-acre Butte County ranch. The asking price? $3.9 million. Listed by California Outdoor Properties, Springer Lodge is nestled about 150 miles away from San Francisco – right between Yuba City and Oroville. (credit: California Outdoor Properties) The ranch boasts “incredible” duck hunting, according to the listing, as well as “excellent” bass and catfish fishing. The main home on the property stands at 3,340 square feet and features 5 bedrooms and 5 and a half bathrooms. A 4,800 square-foot barn, complete with a game room and other amenities, also stands on the property. Posey, who retired after last season, is moving back to his home state of Georgia. He already sold his six-bedroom, five-bathroom Lafayette mansion back in March for $9.28 million. See more photos of Posey’s Butte County getaway at California Outdoor Properties’ listing.
Tahoe couple sells Hawaii estate for $26.5 million

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A Lake Tahoe couple has made a big splash across the Pacific Ocean by selling their home in Hawaii for the highest price this year. Incline Village residents Robert and Janice Davidson sold their Pono Kai’a Estate in Maui for $26,490,700 making it the island’s highest residential home sale of 2022, officials announced this week.

