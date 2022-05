Providence baseball coach Mac Mackiewitz was just waiting for his bats to break out. "We had about 10 games in a row in the middle portion of the year where we hit like this, and we hadn't done that in the last week or two," he said. "I was just hoping regardless of if we won or lost, I was just hoping we could swing the bats, and man, they did."

