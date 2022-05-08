ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sox' Danny Mendick starting Sunday

By Aidan McGrath
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago White Sox listed Danny Mendick as their starter at shortstop for...

www.numberfire.com

Related
numberfire.com

Tyler O'Neill on Cardinals bench versus Baltimore

St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Tyler O'Neill is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Spenser Watkins and the Baltimore Orioles. O'Neill is out of the lineup for the second time in three games. Juan Yepez is shifting to left field while Corey Dickerson enters the lineup as the designated hitter and No. 8 batter.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Jose Azocar sitting for San Diego on Wednesday

San Diego Padres outfielder Jose Azocar is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Azocar will move to the bench on Wednesday with Trent Grisham starting in center field. Grisham will bat eighth versus right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Cubs. numberFire's models project Grisham for...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Payton Henry catching for Miami on Tuesday

Miami Marlins catcher Payton Henry is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Henry will catch for left-hander Jesus Luzardo on Tuesday and bat night versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Arizona. Jacob Stallings returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Henry for 7.8 FanDuel points on...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Jacob Stallings starting on Monday for Miami

Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Stallings is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Humberto Castellanos. Our models project Stallings for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Fantasy Baseball: 3 Things We Learned in Week 5

Welcome back to the 3 Things We Learned Series for the 2022 MLB season! This weekly piece will look at the trends, patterns, and interesting statistical touchpoints of the MLB season in order to help you make actionable fantasy decisions. Baseball fans love their stats. We devour them, dissect them,...
MLB
numberfire.com

Boston's Jackie Bradley Jr. batting ninth on Tuesday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Bradley will start in right field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kyle Wright and Atlanta. Christian Arroyo returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bradley for 7.1 FanDuel points on...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Daniel Vogelbach batting fourth for Pirates on Tuesday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Daniel Vogelbach is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Vogelbach will fill the designated hitter role on Tuesday and bat fourth versus Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers. Jake Marisnick moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Vogelbach for 8.4 FanDuel points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Franchy Cordero batting seventh for Boston on Tuesday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Franchy Cordero is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Cordero will start at first base on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Kyle Wright and the Braves. Bobby Dalbec returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Cordero for 7.7 FanDuel points...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Joc Pederson batting fourth for Giants on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Pederson will fill the designated hitter role on Tuesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Rockies. Austin Slater returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Pederson for 9.4 FanDuel...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Reese McGuire catching for White Sox on Wednesday

Chicago White Sox catcher Reese McGuire is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. McGuire will catch for right-hander Vince Velasquez on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Aaron Civale and Cleveland. Yasmani Grandal moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McGuire for 8.6 FanDuel points...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Tyler Wade sitting for Angels on Tuesday

Los Angeles Angels infielder Tyler Wade is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Wade will move to the bench on Tuesday with Luis Rengifo starting at second base. Rengifo will bat eighth versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. numberFire's models project Rengifo...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Guardians-White Sox postponed on Wednesday due to health protocols

Wednesday's game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox has been postponed due to health protocols. Following multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Guardians organization, Wednesday's game between Cleveland and Chicago has been postponed. The game will be made up at a later date and time to be provided by Major League Baseball.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Oscar Mercado batting ninth for Guardians on Wednesday

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Oscar Mercado is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Mercado will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Vince Velasquez and Chicago. Myles Straw moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Mercado for 9.9 FanDuel points on...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Mariners' Abraham Toro sitting on Wednesday

Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Toro will move to the bench on Wednesday with Cal Raleigh catching for right-hander Logan Gilbert. Raleigh will bat ninth versus left-hander Bailey Falter and the Phillies. numberFire's models project Raleigh for...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Giants' Brandon Belt batting second on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Belt is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Belt will start at first base on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Rockies. Darin Ruf moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Belt for 13.7 FanDuel points...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Mookie Betts sitting for Dodgers on Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Betts will move to the bench on Wednesday with Chris Taylor starting in right field. Taylor will bat seventh versus left-hander Dillon Peters and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Taylor for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Chris Taylor batting seventh on Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Chris Taylor is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Taylor will start in right field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Dillon Peters and the Pirates. Mookie Betts moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Taylor for 11.2 FanDuel points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Brad Miller leading off for Texas on Tuesday

Texas Rangers infielder Brad Miller is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Miller will start at third base on Tuesday and bat first versus right-hander Brad Keller and the Royals. Charlie Culberson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Miller for 10.6 FanDuel points...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Brendan Rodgers sitting for Rockies on Tuesday

Colorado Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Rodgers will move to the bench on Tuesday with Sam Hilliard starting in left field. Hilliard will bat ninth versus left-hander Alex Wood and the Giants. numberFire's models project Hilliard for...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

NBA Betting Guide for Wednesday 5/11/22: Can the Grizzlies Extend Their Season?

Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
NBA

