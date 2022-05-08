ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Charleston Fire Department put out a tree fire Saturday

By Monica Doyle
The Charleston Press
The Charleston Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nbmlk_0fWx1TNa00

Charleston, South Carolina – Fire crews from the Charleston Fire Department put out a tree fire in downtown Charleston on Saturday.

Crews were sent to Marion Street in a response to the report. When firefighters got there, they noticed that the fire was already spreading to a residence that was being built and a dumpster nearby.

The flames were quickly put out by responding crews. The fire did not cause significant damage, although it was said that the flames caused damage to the tree and several other items that were nearby.

Authorities said that fireworks were probably the cause of the fire because they had previously received reports about fireworks being set off.

Comments / 2

Related
The Charleston Press

Friday evening fire in West Ashley apartment complex partly damaged an apartment, report

West Ashley, South Carolina – Multiple fire crews responded to the scene in West Ashley apartment complex following a report of a fire Friday evening. According to the incident report, crews with the Charleston and St. Andrews Fire Departments responded to an apartment complex on Ivy Green Way around 7:30 p.m. The fire happened at one apartment unit because a stove was left on and combustible items near it caught on fire.
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

1-year-old left abandoned in South Carolina parking lot, officials say

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say a one-year-old was left abandoned in a parking lot near Ladson early Monday morning. Dorchester County deputies were dispatched to a location near Ladson Road and Dorchester Road around 12:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle at the Coopers Ridge Apartments. Deputies located the vehicle in […]
LADSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Accidents
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree#Accident
WCBD Count on 2

Goose Creek SRO fired over relationship with student

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) on Tuesday announced the termination of an officer in connection to a relationship with a high school student. Officer Conrad Stayton was a school resource officer at Stratford High School. He was placed on administrative leave once GCPD Chief Roscoe was informed of his […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Couple arrested for stealing almost $14K worth of items from friend’s West Ashley apartment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two women are accused of theft after they allegedly stole several items from a friend’s apartment that one was staying in without permission. According to the Charleston Police, Melissa Dzienny (39) and Franchesca Camarda (35) are both facing burglary charges. A report reads that the victim had just recently been released […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Summerville PD investigating after school fight videos show up online

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A mother in Summerville is voicing her concerns after fight videos from Summerville High School were posted to an Instagram account. Officials at the Summerville Police Department said they are investigating after videos, which appear to show students fighting at Summerville High, were recently discovered online. “My son was actually in […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Police: Explosives, drug lab found at North Carolina home

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Explosives and an “active drug lab” were found inside a home in Albemarle on Tuesday, according to the Albemarle Police Department. Officers said they responded to a home in the 1500 block of Holbrook Court after receiving a report that a man was threatening violence. When they arrived, police […]
ALBEMARLE, NC
The Charleston Press

The Charleston Press

Charleston, SC
45K+
Followers
1K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Weekly printed newspaper and daily online magazine known as The Charleston Press is your #1 micro local news source for the people of Charleston, SC.

 https://thecharlestonpress.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy