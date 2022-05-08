Charleston Fire Department put out a tree fire Saturday

Charleston, South Carolina – Fire crews from the Charleston Fire Department put out a tree fire in downtown Charleston on Saturday.

Crews were sent to Marion Street in a response to the report. When firefighters got there, they noticed that the fire was already spreading to a residence that was being built and a dumpster nearby.

The flames were quickly put out by responding crews. The fire did not cause significant damage, although it was said that the flames caused damage to the tree and several other items that were nearby.

Authorities said that fireworks were probably the cause of the fire because they had previously received reports about fireworks being set off.