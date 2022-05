Chuck Liddell, MMA and UFC legend, is one bad MF’er. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion is not the kinda guy you wanna be on the bad side of, because if you got into a bar fight with him, there’s a damn good chance you might go to sleep and wake up in the afterlife. He recently made an appearance on Steve-O’s (Ya know, the Jackass legend) Wild Ride! Podcast, to discuss some wild stories from his early years. Before he was […] The post UFC Legend Chuck Liddell Recalls Getting Into A Bar Fight With Group Of Navy SEALS: “Bounced His Face On The Ground, He Went Out” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

UFC ・ 24 MINUTES AGO