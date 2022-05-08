ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another bank robbery suspect picked up on warrant: Orange Police Blotter

By Thomas Jewell, special to cleveland.com
Illegally tinted windows, expired plates, temporary instructional permit infraction, warrant served, auto towed: Orange Place. While conducting traffic enforcement at the Beachwood Inn -- formerly the Super 8 Motel -- at 3:15 p.m. on April 25, an officer noticed a 2015 Dodge Charger driving past with heavily-tinted windows and a faded...

Cleveland.com

Man using hand-held cell phone curses officer during traffic stop, drives off: Shaker Heights police blotter

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Cell phone use while driving: Van Aken Boulevard. At 2:25 p.m. April 29, an officer saw a driver using a hand-held cell phone while in the area of Lee Road and Van Aken Boulevard. Police stopped the vehicle and the unknown male driver cursed at the officer while accelerating away from the location. Police did not pursue the man.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Belligerent driver assaults an officer, is tasered: North Ridgeville police blotter

On May 4, a man was stopped for speeding and refused to provide his driver’s license or exit the car. Once officers got him out of the car, the driver began resisting arrest and assaulted an officer, resulting in the suspect being tasered. He was arrested and charged obstructing official business, resisting arrest, assault, speeding and driving under suspension.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
