WSL highlights: West Ham 0-2 Arsenal

A recent report from Brazil has revealed that Manchester City are now 'on course' to accept a €50 million fee in order to offload Gabriel Jesus to fellow Premier League side, Arsenal in the summer of 2022.
The boss of a huge cocaine empire was caught after he posted a photograph of himself drinking beer on a secret messaging app being monitored by police. Leon Atkinson led a gang involved in drug deals worth £9m in just three months, Greater Manchester Police said. The 41-year-old was...
Comments / 0