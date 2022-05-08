ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Week In Pennsylvania: George Bochetto

By Dennis Owens, James Wesser
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk...

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
Pennsylvania Announces New Regulations for Tipped Workers

Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (DLI) announced the final-form regulations that change Pennsylvania's Minimum Wage Act. These changes will update how their employers pay tipped workers and ensure that salaried workers with inconsistent schedules are fairly compensated for overtime. This regulation change is the first alteration since the regulation's original conception in 1977. These regulations are scheduled to go into effect on August 5, 2022.
Dennis Owens
Pennsylvania Man Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Luis Mercado, age 44, of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on May 4, 2022, to 10 months imprisonment by U.S. District Court Judge Sylvia H. Rambo, for fraudulently claiming pandemic unemployment assistance funds. Mercado was also ordered to pay $37,555 in restitution.
Several Pennsylvania Counties Under Quarantine As Spotted Lanternflies Cause Severe Damage

Lanternflies cause severe damage in several Pennsylvania counties, with the infestation, many of them go under quarantine. The lanternfly is capable of causing damage on an extreme scale. According to Pennsylvania Department Of Agriculture (PDA) Including damage to vines, crops, and other various plants and trees. Trees wilt, sap ooze, leaves curl and dieback, and wither on trees. Spotted lanternflies also excrete a sugary material known as honeydew which is detrimental to plants because it induces the growth of black mold. While honeydew may be harmless to humans, it is not welcoming towards any vegetal lifeforms. Outdoor enthusiasts report lanternflies affecting their quality of life; when it comes to enjoying nature, air quality, and outdoor activities. Lanternflies swarm in the air, covering trees and even coating decks and play equipment with their honeydew. The Asian Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive species that has called the Poconos home since 2014. It has since infested nearly all of Pennsylvania, including the quarantined Monroe County.
American Airlines to connect Lancaster customers to Philadelphia via bus

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — American Airlines has added a new option of connection for those departing from the Lancaster Airport and heading for a connecting flight at the Philadelphia International Airport — busses. After customers check in and clear security at the Lancaster Airport, they will board a vehicle through Landline, a transportation platform, and […]
Harrisburg police turning to community help, engagement to prevent crime

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Violent crime in Harrisburg has dropped recently, giving police a chance to focus on their 10 homicide investigations. Finding those responsible and closing cases is important for Harrisburg police, and they are not letting up. Police recently charged Bennie Chisolm for a shooting on March 16 that killed Jacoby Strain-Hankerson. Lt. […]
Poochella event held at Humane Society of Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Humane Society of Harrisburg hosted an open house for its animals on Saturday. The event known as Poochella, gave people a chance to adopt a new, furry family member. News 8's Amber Gerard was there and got up close and personal with some of the...
Vehicle fire in Lancaster cleared

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A vehicle fire closed a lane causing slight traffic delays for cars in the area on US 222 northbound Tuesday morning. It has since been cleared and traffic resumes as normal. According to 511PA, the vehicle fire was near Exit: US 322 – EPHRATA on Tuesday morning.
