UK to supply $1.6B in military aide to Ukraine as Europe marks WWII anniversary

The United Kingdom pledged to supply $1.6 billion in additional military aide to Ukraine to help the country defend against Russia’s attacks, officials announced Sunday, as Europe commemorates the anniversary of Nazi Germany’s surrender during World War Two.

The British government reserves funding includes more than $370 million of military equipment such as radar systems to target Russian artillery, GPS jamming equipment and night vision devices.

Britain’s government said the package is the largest amount of U.K. military spending on a war since the end of conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. Officials said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold discussions with British arms companies later in May to discuss boosting production due to the increased demand prompted by Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine .

“Putin’s brutal attack is not only causing untold devastation in Ukraine, it is also threatening peace and security across Europe,” Johnson said, according to the Guardian .

“The UK was the first country to recognize the scale of the threat and send arms to help the Ukrainians defend themselves. We will stand by that endeavor, working with our allies to ensure Ukraine can continue to push back the Russian invasion and survive as a free and democratic country.”

Later Sunday, Johnson, President Joe Biden and world leaders from other Group of Seven countries are expected to hold online talks with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky to talk about the increased assistance.

The meeting is also aimed at showing unity among Western allies on Victory in Europe Day, which marks Nazi Germany’s surrender in 1945.

The announcements came after Zelensky lamented earlier Sunday that “evil” had “returned” to Ukraine as he gave an emotional Victory Day address.

“The evil has returned. Again!” Zelensky said. “In a different form, under different slogans, but for the same purpose.”

It also came after as dozens were feared to have been killed during a Saturday afternoon Russian bombing of a village school in eastern Ukraine. Regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said Sunday that Russian forces dropped a bomb on a school in the region of Luhansk where about 90 people were sheltering.

