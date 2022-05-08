New Petitions to Sign This Week: Urge Mainstream Media to Cover Climate Protests, Stop Wildlife Trafficking on Facebook, Demand Lucy the Elephant Be Moved to Sanctuary and More!
Unfortunately, the world is not a very peaceful or safe place for many individuals. From conflict to abuse to exploitation, there is so much cruelty inflicted on both humans and animals. While this can get disheartening and difficult to hear about, petitions are a great way to use your voice for...www.onegreenplanet.org
Comments / 0