Pasadena, CA

Shoppers Lane Underground Expansion Project to Begin on Monday, May 16

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePasadena Water and Power will be installing underground conduits and vaults along Shoppers Lane in Pasadena starting Monday, May 16, with work beginning south of Cordova Street and ending at San Pasqual Street. The construction is expected to last three to four months. Shoppers Lane and access to parking...

SCDNReports

City Moves Forward with Plans to Buy 5th 3rd Bank Building

Sam Sutherland, the City Manager, asked the City Council to begin planning to move into the 5th 3rd Bank building. Basically, the County Commissioners plan to purchase the building for $418,000. They will then sell it to the city as a lease-to-own option with no interest. During the lease period, all maintenance and repairs would be the responsibility of the city.
ECONOMY
KPCW

Developer to give update on Mayflower Mountain Resort

This afternoon, a state committee will meet to discuss the Mayflower Mountain Resort. Kurt Krieg, a vice president of the firm developing the resort, told KPCW he’ll update the committee about construction on the ski beach and other progress. Plans originally touted what would be the largest ski beach in the world, a place for skiers and riders to soak up the sun after a day on the slopes.
LIFESTYLE
CBS LA

Pico Union residents say street vendors blocking sidewalks, dumping trash in their neighborhood

Pico Union residents are fed up with street vendors they say routinely block sidewalks, leave trash behind, and create a hazardous environment for the entire neighborhood.The Pico Union Neighborhood Council is calling on City Attorney Mike Feuer to step in and help them with the problem, which regularly takes place on 11th, 12th, New Hampshire, and Berendo streets. "It's causing rats and cockroaches," Pico Union resident Kathlyn Chavez said. "You know we didn't have that problem. Now we're seeing rats and cockroaches, and it's just disgusting, you know?" Residents in the area say the street vendors block sidewalks, forcing people to walk on the street as cars speed by. Vendors also double park on the streets regularly, blocking access to driveways and other parking lots, and dump their trash and oil in the streets, according to residents.The vendors say they're just trying to make a living.The Los Angeles Department of Sanitation has launched an assessment of the situation and will conduct sewer and storm drain cleaning as part of its beautification project.
LOS ANGELES, CA
City
Pasadena, CA
Local
California Government
Pasadena, CA
Government
HeySoCal

Weekend closures planned along westbound Foothill (210) Freeway

Caltrans Wednesday announced an upcoming 55-hour weekend closure of parts of the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway to the westbound State Route 118 connector in the San Fernando Valley so crews can perform paving work. The agency advised residents and local businesses near the freeway that they may experience noise, vibrations...
TRAFFIC
WDAM-TV

Community meeting set for Hercules site discussion

Aquandria Harris will host a “Pop Up for Lupus” event Saturday at Town Square Park from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Laurel Main Street will be hosting its “Wine Down Downtown” Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. USM lantern decoration fundraiser. Updated: 3 hours ago.
LAUREL, MS
KICK AM 1530

Road Closures To Take Place This Weekend for Bridge The Gap Race

The 22nd running of the Bridge The Gap to Health Race is this Saturday, May 14 and there will be a few road closures for the race you need to know about. To make sure that the safety of the particpats, spectators, and voluteers there will be a few ropads closed for the race. These streets will be closed starting at 5 am on Saturday until noon.
QUINCY, IL
