Saint Michaels, MD

Dove Tales Opens at CBMM, Reception Set for May 26

By Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels, Md., is proud to announce that it has officially opened its newest exhibition, Dove Tales, and invites the public to join in the celebration at an opening event on Thursday, May 26. Dove Tales explores the sources that reveal the history,...

Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Zoo Welcomes Giant Animatronic Dinosaurs To Grounds

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo welcomed a prehistoric new herd to its grounds Friday. From May 6 to Nov. 30 this year, visitors will find life-sized animatronic dinosaurs deep in the Maryland Zoo’s old-growth forest. The herd includes Velociraptors, Triceratops and, of course, the indomitable T-Rex. “DINOSAURS at the Maryland Zoo is a blockbuster experience you won’t want to miss,” said Maryland Zoo President & CEO, Kirby Fowler last month. “To see these dinosaurs at full scale in our forest will give you a sense of what it was like when they walked the planet. And our educational resources will link these prehistoric creatures to their living descendants that we have here as part of our animal collection.” The animatronics are by Dino Don Inc., which is one of the world’s leading makers of robotic dinosaurs, the zoo said. The installation will feature over 15 dinosaurs towering up to 35 feet high and 40 feet long and will show how these prehistoric reptiles moved, hunted, and reared their young, the zoo said. For more information and to find tickets, visit the zoo’s website.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

DC steak-and-frites chain Medium Rare signs lease for Baltimore spot

A Washington, D.C.-based restaurant chain specializing in steak and frites is headed to Baltimore. Medium Rare will open a restaurant at the Rotunda retail and residential development in Hampden, owner Mark Bucher said. The concept will take over 3,000 square feet of what was once the CineBistro, including the erstwhile movie theater's kitchen space.
BALTIMORE, MD
Washingtonian.com

Pair a Banned Book With a Glass of Wine at This Weekend’s Literary Festival

Readers can swap out their usual cozy mug of tea for a glass of wine this Sunday, May 15 at the sixth annual Books in Bloom Festival in Columbia, Maryland. The annual literary festival will have food, drink, and games along with discussions with more than a dozen authors and journalists, including headliner Carl Bernstein of Watergate fame.
COLUMBIA, MD
