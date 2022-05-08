2 Injured as a Result of Early Sunday Morning Shooting in Downtown Lafayette

DJ Digital

According to Lafayette Police, two people were injured early Sunday morning after shots rang out in Downtown Lafayette.

Just after 1 a.m., Lafayette police quickly responded to shots fired in the 200 block of E. Congress near Polk Street. Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department says officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived on the scene.

Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Eyewitnesses on the scene tell us the shooting took place not far from a shooting last weekend where a total of 12 people were hit including the shooter.

Some bars in the area closed early out of an abundance of caution and downtown revelers who were walking the streets were seen running frantically.

According to Sgt. Green, investigators are currently working on the case, and anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

