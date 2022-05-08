ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

2 Injured as a Result of Early Sunday Morning Shooting in Downtown Lafayette

By DJ Digital
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O4ll1_0fWwGJrz00
DJ Digital

According to Lafayette Police, two people were injured early Sunday morning after shots rang out in Downtown Lafayette.

Just after 1 a.m., Lafayette police quickly responded to shots fired in the 200 block of E. Congress near Polk Street. Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department says officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived on the scene.

Lafayette Police responded to shots being fired at around 1:17 am, in the 200 block of E. Congress at Polk Street. Once on scene officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Eyewitnesses on the scene tell us the shooting took place not far from a shooting last weekend where a total of 12 people were hit including the shooter.

Some bars in the area closed early out of an abundance of caution and downtown revelers who were walking the streets were seen running frantically.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BGp8v_0fWwGJrz00
Staff Photo

According to Sgt. Green, investigators are currently working on the case, and anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KTDY

Man Arrested Following Overnight Fatal Shooting in New Iberia

A 24-year-old man is pronounced dead after New Iberia Police say they found him suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle that crashed into a fence. In a press release, officers say they responded to the area of Providence Street and Ambassador W. LeMelle Drive between midnight and 1:00 AM on Wednesday. Turns out, the victim was shot in the 700 block of Providence.
NEW IBERIA, LA
brproud.com

Man shot multiple times near Red Stick Social

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a late night shooting that happened off of Government St. Officers were called to a reported shooting a little before 10:25 p.m. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, “a male victim was shot multiple times by...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Lafayette, LA
KATC News

One booked, one dead in New Iberia shooting

One man has been arrested and another is dead after a shooting in New Iberia early Wednesday. Tramane Lewis, 33, has been booked with First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm in a Firearm Free Zone, Illegal Use of Weapons, Illegal Carrying of Weapons and Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property. He was arrested after turning himself in to police.
NEW IBERIA, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
brproud.com

Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Clinton

CLINTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A suspect who was linked to a Tuesday, May 10 shooting in Clinton has been arrested and booked into prison on a second-degree murder charge. Officials with the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday that at least one person had been killed in the incident, which occurred at Petty Creek Apartments.
CLINTON, LA
WDSU

Woman grazed by bullet along I-10

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that happened along I-10 near the Crowder exit in New Orleans East. Officers say a woman was grazed by a bullet. She arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle. There is no word on her condition right now.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Second woman arrested for setting fire to a car in April

BATON ROUGE - A second woman was arrested Tuesday for a car that was set on fire at a home on Pontotoc Street in April. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, 25-year-old Armesha White helped Terica Scott set fire to a car April 6. Investigators said White and Scott...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Lafayette Police#Sgt
wbrz.com

Police: Man shot during dating app meet-up, went to nearby club for help

BATON ROUGE - A bloodied man went looking for help at a popular venue near downtown Baton Rouge after he was shot during a meet-up he arranged through a dating app. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim, who was shot multiple times, showed up at Red Stick Social on Government Street sometime after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the shooting happened on Spain Street, about a block from the club.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Two arrested after arson at apartment building Monday night

BATON ROUGE - Two men were arrested for the arson of an apartment building along Lobdell Boulevard Monday night that caused $100,000 of damage to the building. Baton Rouge Fire Department said Jamarcus Whitlock and Ta'Will Thomas intentionally set a two-story apartment building at Ardendale Oaks on fire shortly before 8 p.m. Flames were under control within 20 minutes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

One person taken to hospital after gunfire in Zachary

ZACHARY - Police are responding to a person found shot on Secretary Road, near some apartments on the dead end street. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Eyewitnesses said they heard what they believe was a handful of shots and saw a vehicle flee the scene. The shooting scene is...
ZACHARY, LA
99.9 KTDY

Lafayette Police Opening New Downtown Precinct

The Lafayette Police Department will soon be able to keep a closer eye on activity in the downtown area. The new downtown precinct is planning to open by May 31st, and will be located inside the Rosa Parks Multi-Modal Transportation Center, at the corner of Jefferson St. and Cypress St.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man arrested after allegedly shooting nephew

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man was arrested after allegedly shooting his nephew during an argument. On Monday, May 9, an East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office detective responded to the Willowbend Lake Apartment Complex on Mead Road about a 25-year-old who was shot. The victim was shot in the groin/right upper leg, according to an affidavit. The victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Central PD: BR man captured with stolen Jeep

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – An officer with the Central Police Department was on patrol late Monday night on Grand Settlement Blvd. when something caught their eye. Kyle McClay, 29, of Baton Rouge, was observed driving a stolen Jeep around 10 p.m. in the 13,000 block of Grand Settlement Blvd.
CENTRAL, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigate 3 shootings on Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating three shootings on Saturday afternoon. The police say that the first shooting happened at 4:14 p.m. and the second shooting happened in the 4400 block of Cannon Street around 4:45 p.m. One male was injured from a gunshot.
BATON ROUGE, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
50K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy