Loyal Girls Track Voted OnFocus Team of the Week, April 24 to April 30

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) May 10 – A woman reported a 39 year-old Marshfield male has been repeatedly calling and messaging her because the male wants money for work that he was hired to do at her residence. She reported the male did not complete the work he was hired to do and as a result she hired another individual. She reported the male’s messages to her were vulgar and offensive. Contact was attempted with the male and was unsuccessful. A written warning for telephone abuse was mailed to the male with additional instructions to avoid contact with the woman or her husband.

MARSHFIELD, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO