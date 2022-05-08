ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loyal, WI

Loyal Girls Track Voted OnFocus Team of the Week, April 24 to April 30

By David Keech
onfocus.news
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoters came out in big numbers to support the area’s top teams, and it came down to two teams battling for the top spot. Winning the title as the OnFocus Team of the Week, April 24 to April 30 was the Loyal Greyhounds...

www.onfocus.news

Comments / 0

Related
onfocus.news

Assumption Moves to 11-0 with Saturday Win

The Assumption Royals moved to 11-0 with a 7-1 win over Driftless United, at the Richland Center Quad. Molly Steinle had 6 saves for the Royals, who outshot DU 38-4. “We worked hard in the second half to regain control of the midfield and put some distance between us and the opponent,” shared Royals’ Head Coach Jim Wendels.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
onfocus.news

Wausau West defeats SPASH

LP- Josh Opiola (1-1) 3 2/3 ip, 7 hits, 5 k, 1 bb, 5 runs, 4 er. Ty Rechner 2 ⅓ ip 0 hits, 2 k’s, 0 bb, 0 runs, 0 er. Benett Klish 2-3 (Double) SPASH is now 8 – 2 and 4-1 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Auburndale Crushes Prentice

Auburndale crushed Prentice in Marawood Conference baseball by a score of 16-2. Caden Weinfurter had three hits to lead the Eagles, who outhit the Bucs 12-4. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear...
AUBURNDALE, WI
onfocus.news

Stratford Whistles Past Chequamegon

Stratford whistled past Chequamegon in Marawood Conference softball, 11-1. The Tigers outhit the Screaming Eagles 13-3. Laney Pankratz picked up the win for Stratford. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top...
STRATFORD, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Loyal, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Loyal, WI
Sports
onfocus.news

SPASH Tennis Splits

No. 1 – Alan Schneider, Notre Dame Academy def. Mason DeBot, STEVENS POINT , 6-0 , 6-1 No. 2 – Matt Gugluizza, Notre Dame Academy def. Sam Kulick, STEVENS POINT , 6-0 , 6-0 No. 3 – Zeb Zifferblatt, Notre Dame Academy def. Will Bevers, STEVENS POINT , 6-0 , 6-0 No. 4 – Ethan Hejny, Notre Dame Academy def. Brock Chandonais, STEVENS POINT , 6-1 , 6-2.
STEVENS POINT, WI
onfocus.news

SPASH Splits with La Crosse Central

SPASH Lost 1-5 LP- Colby Hintz (2-1) 3 ip, 2 hits, 1 k, 1 bb, 2 runs, 2 er. Lucca Weinkauf 3 ip 1 hits, 3 k’s, 3 bb, 3 runs, 0 er. WP- Kaden Thauer (4-0) 4 ip, 5 hits, 3 k, 2 bb, 4 runs, 3 er.
LA CROSSE, WI
onfocus.news

SPASH Tennis Gets Convincing Win over Rapids

No. 1 – Matt Davis, STEVENS POINT def. Elliott Schultz, Wisconsin Rapids LINCOLN, 6-1 , 6-1 No. 2 – Mason DeBot, STEVENS POINT def. Jonathan Penyak, Wisconsin Rapids LINCOLN, 6-2 , 6-0 No. 3 – Sam Kulick, STEVENS POINT def. Michael Tra, Wisconsin Rapids LINCOLN, 6-0 , 6-0 No. 4 – Ryan Pidgeon, Wisconsin Rapids LINCOLN def. Winston Hill, STEVENS POINT , 6-3 , 5-7 , 6-3.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
onfocus.news

2022 Great Northern Conference Boys Tennis Schedule

Type Date Time Home/Host Opponent Location Comments. Match 04-05-22 4:30PM Lakeland Union High School Antigo Lakeland Union High School. Match 04-05-22 4:30PM Medford Pacelli Medford Area High School (Date Changed to 05-02-22) Match 04-07-22 4:30PM Rhinelander High School Lakeland Union High School Rhinelander High School. Match 04-07-22 4:30PM Antigo Medford...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Onfocus Team#The Onfocus Team Of#Abbotsord High School
onfocus.news

Obituary for Joyce Rogney

Joyce Susan (Bornbach) Rogney, 83, Auburndale, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 pm on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Auburndale, where visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time. Rev. Sengole Vethanayagam will officiate. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be grandsons, Alan Rogney, Nick Linzmeier, Mike Rogney, Jared Rogney, Kyle Willfahrt and Tyler Brandt and honorary pallbearers will be grandsons, Kaleb Brandt, Dan Rogney, Aaron Linzmeier and Davey Greunke. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
AUBURNDALE, WI
onfocus.news

Obituary for Robert Albrecht

Robert “Bob” E. Albrecht, 87, Marshfield, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, where visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Marshfield and serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons, Jim, Cody, Ben, Sam, Matthew and Scott.
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Obituary for Joseph Schaefer

Joe “Cookie” W. Schaefer, 76, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center. “Cookie” is now at peace after a brief, brutal battle with cancer. He was born on October 10, 1945 to Leroy and Margaret (Hotmar) Schaefer in Waterloo, Wisconsin. Early on, he discovered his love of farm work and stockcars.
JUNCTION CITY, WI
onfocus.news

Obituary for Diane Larsen

Diane Marie Larsen, 56, Marshfield, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at her home after a 6 year battle with cancer. Funeral services will be at 12:00 pm on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Faith Fellowship Church, Marshfield where visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time at the church. Pastor Kevin Bradley will officiate. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes. Burial will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery, Marengo, Wisconsin at a later date.
MARSHFIELD, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
onfocus.news

Obituary for Allen Sternitzky, Sr.

Allen O. Sternitzky, 74, Marshfield, formerly Granton, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022 at his home after a 27 year battle with Parkinson’s. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church in Granton with Rev. Dan Schoessow officiating. The service will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes. Burial will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Granton, where military rites will be conducted.
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Businesses Invited to Create Can Sculptures to Support Hunger Relief

MARSHFIELD, WI – With the success of “United We Can 2021,” the event’s organizers (members of the 2021 Leadership Marshfield Class) decided to plan the event again for this year, and into perpetuity. United We Can (UWC) will continue to be virtual, due to the flexibility it offers to participants.
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

TJ Maxx Sets Opening Date in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Popular retailer T.J. Maxx is opening soon in Marshfield. The company’s website has confirmed an opening date of May 22, 2022. The store will be located at 1629 North Central Avenue, in the former OfficeMax space. T.J. Maxx was founded in 1976, and together...
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Obituary for Mary Ann Grassl

Mary Ann Grassl, 64, Marshfield, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, May 13, 2022 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Milladore, where visitation will be from 1:00 pm until service time. Father Packi will officiate. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Tick Season is here: Take precautions to keep yourself safe

WAUSAU, Wis. – Temperatures are increasing and people are starting to spend more time outside. They won’t be alone as ticks are also starting to emerge with the warmer weather. That means an increased chance of tick bites and potentially contracting Lyme disease. The Centers for Disease Control...
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield Police Reports May 7-12

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) May 10 – A woman reported a 39 year-old Marshfield male has been repeatedly calling and messaging her because the male wants money for work that he was hired to do at her residence. She reported the male did not complete the work he was hired to do and as a result she hired another individual. She reported the male’s messages to her were vulgar and offensive. Contact was attempted with the male and was unsuccessful. A written warning for telephone abuse was mailed to the male with additional instructions to avoid contact with the woman or her husband.
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Update on Town of Lincoln Barn Fire

TOWNSHIP OF LINCOLN, WI (OnFocus) -At approximately 11:34pm last night Town of Lincoln Fire Dept., Richfield Rural Fire Dept., Town of Rock Fire and Rescue, Cameron Vol. Fire Dept. and Central RIT were paged to a fully engulfed barn fire in the 11600 block of State Highway 10 in the Town of Lincoln.
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Wood County Motorcycle Crash Under Investigation

WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – On Monday, May 9, 2022, the Wood County Dispatch Center received a call of a motorcycle crash on Hwy X, South of Hwy 54 in the Township of Dexter. In later on-scene accounts, it was confirmed a single motorcycle crashed. The motorcycle did have...
WOOD COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy