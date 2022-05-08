ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mosinee Defeats Shawano

By David Keech
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMosinee hosted Shawano in a non conference matchup and came away with a 7-3 victory. Trevor Garski got the complete game win striking out 3 and walked just 2. Keagen Jirschele had 2 hits including a triple, Tanner Unertl had two hits with a...

onfocus.news

Athens Goes 1-1 at Thorp Slamfest

Athens went 1-1 at the Thorp Slamfest on Saturday. The Bluejays defeated Shell Lake 7-2 and fell to Hurley 7-2 in their second game. Siarra Hart scattered 6 hits in the 8 inning game to gain the win. Hart was 3X5, Jazelle Hartwig was 3X5 with a pair of doubles,...
ATHENS, WI
onfocus.news

Wausau West defeats SPASH

LP- Josh Opiola (1-1) 3 2/3 ip, 7 hits, 5 k, 1 bb, 5 runs, 4 er. Ty Rechner 2 ⅓ ip 0 hits, 2 k’s, 0 bb, 0 runs, 0 er. Benett Klish 2-3 (Double) SPASH is now 8 – 2 and 4-1 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

SPASH Splits with La Crosse Central

SPASH Lost 1-5 LP- Colby Hintz (2-1) 3 ip, 2 hits, 1 k, 1 bb, 2 runs, 2 er. Lucca Weinkauf 3 ip 1 hits, 3 k’s, 3 bb, 3 runs, 0 er. WP- Kaden Thauer (4-0) 4 ip, 5 hits, 3 k, 2 bb, 4 runs, 3 er.
LA CROSSE, WI
onfocus.news

Stratford Whistles Past Chequamegon

Stratford whistled past Chequamegon in Marawood Conference softball, 11-1. The Tigers outhit the Screaming Eagles 13-3. Laney Pankratz picked up the win for Stratford. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top...
STRATFORD, WI
onfocus.news

Auburndale Earns Pair of Wins

Auburndale picked up a pair of wins Saturday, defeating Peshtigo 8-0 and Wittenberg-Birnamwood 13-3. Blake Raab picked up the win in game 1, giving up 2 hits and striking out 5 in 6 innings of work. Raab also was 3×4 at the plate. Aden Cherney pitched the complete game...
AUBURNDALE, WI
onfocus.news

Auburndale Crushes Prentice

Auburndale crushed Prentice in Marawood Conference baseball by a score of 16-2. Caden Weinfurter had three hits to lead the Eagles, who outhit the Bucs 12-4. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear...
AUBURNDALE, WI
onfocus.news

Assumption Moves to 11-0 with Saturday Win

The Assumption Royals moved to 11-0 with a 7-1 win over Driftless United, at the Richland Center Quad. Molly Steinle had 6 saves for the Royals, who outshot DU 38-4. “We worked hard in the second half to regain control of the midfield and put some distance between us and the opponent,” shared Royals’ Head Coach Jim Wendels.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
onfocus.news

2022 Great Northern Conference Boys Tennis Schedule

Type Date Time Home/Host Opponent Location Comments. Match 04-05-22 4:30PM Lakeland Union High School Antigo Lakeland Union High School. Match 04-05-22 4:30PM Medford Pacelli Medford Area High School (Date Changed to 05-02-22) Match 04-07-22 4:30PM Rhinelander High School Lakeland Union High School Rhinelander High School. Match 04-07-22 4:30PM Antigo Medford...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indians#Abbotsord High School
onfocus.news

SPASH Tennis Splits

No. 1 – Alan Schneider, Notre Dame Academy def. Mason DeBot, STEVENS POINT , 6-0 , 6-1 No. 2 – Matt Gugluizza, Notre Dame Academy def. Sam Kulick, STEVENS POINT , 6-0 , 6-0 No. 3 – Zeb Zifferblatt, Notre Dame Academy def. Will Bevers, STEVENS POINT , 6-0 , 6-0 No. 4 – Ethan Hejny, Notre Dame Academy def. Brock Chandonais, STEVENS POINT , 6-1 , 6-2.
STEVENS POINT, WI
onfocus.news

SPASH Tennis Earns Win over Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE HIGH – 3, STEVENS POINT – 4 Singles:. No. 1 – Nikko Vilwock, SUN PRAIRIE HIGH def. Mason DeBot, STEVENS POINT , 6-0 , 6-1 No. 2 – Sam Kulick, STEVENS POINT def. Noah Berg, SUN PRAIRIE HIGH, 7-5 , 6-3 No. 3 –...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
onfocus.news

Obituary for Joyce Rogney

Joyce Susan (Bornbach) Rogney, 83, Auburndale, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 pm on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Auburndale, where visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time. Rev. Sengole Vethanayagam will officiate. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be grandsons, Alan Rogney, Nick Linzmeier, Mike Rogney, Jared Rogney, Kyle Willfahrt and Tyler Brandt and honorary pallbearers will be grandsons, Kaleb Brandt, Dan Rogney, Aaron Linzmeier and Davey Greunke. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
AUBURNDALE, WI
onfocus.news

Obituary for Joseph Schaefer

Joe “Cookie” W. Schaefer, 76, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center. “Cookie” is now at peace after a brief, brutal battle with cancer. He was born on October 10, 1945 to Leroy and Margaret (Hotmar) Schaefer in Waterloo, Wisconsin. Early on, he discovered his love of farm work and stockcars.
JUNCTION CITY, WI
onfocus.news

Obituary for Mary Berens

Mary “Betty” Elizabeth (Kleikamp) Berens, 92, Stratford, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022. Mary was born on January 19, 1930 at home in Wilson, MI to William and Mary (Marsicek) Kleikamp. She attended Bark River Harris High School. After graduating, she moved to Milwaukee where she did various jobs. Her favorite story is when she worked at AC Spark Plug. She built the first black box from blueprints. While in Milwaukee she met her future husband. They were married July 24th, 1959 in Dubuque, Iowa. They moved to Kewaskum and had twin boys, Daniel and David. They later relocated to Stratford. After Dick passed away in 1989, Betty moved to Phillips and then later returned to the Stratford area.
STRATFORD, WI
onfocus.news

Obituary for Diane Larsen

Diane Marie Larsen, 56, Marshfield, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at her home after a 6 year battle with cancer. Funeral services will be at 12:00 pm on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Faith Fellowship Church, Marshfield where visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time at the church. Pastor Kevin Bradley will officiate. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes. Burial will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery, Marengo, Wisconsin at a later date.
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

TJ Maxx Sets Opening Date in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Popular retailer T.J. Maxx is opening soon in Marshfield. The company’s website has confirmed an opening date of May 22, 2022. The store will be located at 1629 North Central Avenue, in the former OfficeMax space. T.J. Maxx was founded in 1976, and together...
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Tick Season is here: Take precautions to keep yourself safe

WAUSAU, Wis. – Temperatures are increasing and people are starting to spend more time outside. They won’t be alone as ticks are also starting to emerge with the warmer weather. That means an increased chance of tick bites and potentially contracting Lyme disease. The Centers for Disease Control...
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Obituary for Mary Ann Grassl

Mary Ann Grassl, 64, Marshfield, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, May 13, 2022 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Milladore, where visitation will be from 1:00 pm until service time. Father Packi will officiate. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Update on Town of Lincoln Barn Fire

TOWNSHIP OF LINCOLN, WI (OnFocus) -At approximately 11:34pm last night Town of Lincoln Fire Dept., Richfield Rural Fire Dept., Town of Rock Fire and Rescue, Cameron Vol. Fire Dept. and Central RIT were paged to a fully engulfed barn fire in the 11600 block of State Highway 10 in the Town of Lincoln.
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Businesses Invited to Create Can Sculptures to Support Hunger Relief

MARSHFIELD, WI – With the success of “United We Can 2021,” the event’s organizers (members of the 2021 Leadership Marshfield Class) decided to plan the event again for this year, and into perpetuity. United We Can (UWC) will continue to be virtual, due to the flexibility it offers to participants.
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Wood County Motorcycle Crash Under Investigation

WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – On Monday, May 9, 2022, the Wood County Dispatch Center received a call of a motorcycle crash on Hwy X, South of Hwy 54 in the Township of Dexter. In later on-scene accounts, it was confirmed a single motorcycle crashed. The motorcycle did have...
WOOD COUNTY, WI

