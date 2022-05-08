Mosinee Defeats Shawano

Joyce Susan (Bornbach) Rogney, 83, Auburndale, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 pm on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Auburndale, where visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time. Rev. Sengole Vethanayagam will officiate. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be grandsons, Alan Rogney, Nick Linzmeier, Mike Rogney, Jared Rogney, Kyle Willfahrt and Tyler Brandt and honorary pallbearers will be grandsons, Kaleb Brandt, Dan Rogney, Aaron Linzmeier and Davey Greunke. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
