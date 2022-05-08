Outside the sanctuary: Northwest Ohio Synod's Innovator Learning Academy equips leaders to minister to their communities

A hike through the woods. An evening at the theater. A story, craft, and a snack at a family-oriented campground, intended to occupy some of the youngest campers while they wait for the pool to open on lazy-summer Saturdays.

They're a far cry from the worship services that take place in nearby sanctuaries. But to those who are organizing them, there's clear common ground.

The Holy Spirit is stirring in all of them.

The Northwest Ohio Synod of the Lutheran Evangelical Church in America is exploring these types of emerging expressions of the church through its Innovator Learning Academy, which is currently working with its second cohort of lay and ordained leaders. The program equips those who are already engaged in the institutional church to think outside the sanctuary, and to develop more organic points of connection in the broader community.

It's “building relationships in public places where people are already gathering, and seeing how we can walk alongside people in those spaces,” said Pastor Sarah Schaaf, director for community engagement for the Northwest Ohio Synod. “We're not really trying to choose one or the other. We're trying to do both, knowing that there are some people who will cross over to both and some who will exist in either one or the other.”

A push beyond the sanctuary is a push that's taking root more broadly in Christianity, in part acknowledging declining rates of engagement with institutional churches across the United States. Gallup reported that Americans' membership in houses of worship dropped below 50 percent in 2020 , a first-time low in its eight decades of analysis.

Fresh Expressions is one high-profile international movement that's been a prominent part of this push, including within communities in northwest Ohio . But while this movement inspires and informs the Innovator Learning Academy, the latter and the fresh expressions it cultivates are uniquely tailored to the Northwest Ohio Synod.

Synod leaders had been thinking and dreaming about ways to step outside the sanctuary for a while, they said in interviews. But they credit the pandemic, in particular, as a catalyst.

“I think there was a deeper need to dream, and people were already having to do things very differently than they had in the past,” Pastor Schaaf said.

“It opened up a capacity for communities to try new things.”

The Northwest Ohio Synod welcomed its first 30-person cohort to the Innovator Learning Academy in fall of 2020, and its second 13-person cohort in the fall of 2021. It's free for them to participate, and there's micro-grant funding available to support some of their ideas on how to engage communities outside the walls of the church, thanks to an even broader fund-raising campaign within the synod that raised more than $84,000 in late 2020.

Innovators learn from each other and from experts during the 18-month Innovator Learning Academy, sharing and tinkering with these ideas along the way: Where are folks hanging out in their communities? What are their interests, their needs?

The answers have looked different for each innovator.

“It's this beautiful Holy Spirit movement of activity that makes sense in the context in which these folks are serving,” said Calla Gilson, lead coordinator for the Northwest Ohio Synod's Discipleship Initiative.

Consider Heather Smith, of Marion, Ohio, a deacon and innovator who participated in the first cohort; her program wrapped up in March, with a joint session in which first-cohort innovators shared their experiences with the currently enrolled second cohort.

Inspired and constrained by safety concerns in the early months of the pandemic, Ms. Smith developed a ministry she calls Hike and Seek. It's essentially a nature walk with an optional visio divina element: She suggests a Scripture verse, and she encourages her intergenerational hikers to think as they go about where they see that idea reflected in the natural landscapes around them.

“And of course we get to chat along the way,” she said.

Mary Satterfield, a lay innovator in Woodville, was caring for her husband in the isolating early months of the pandemic when she signed up for the Innovator Learning Academy. She came into it with a seed of an idea to connect caregivers in similar positions, and saw it instead develop into a network of widows who support and socialize with each other in the wake of losses long ago or as recent as hers.

“As hard as it was to have him gone, it was still an opportunity to reach others who would need the support of other women,” she said. “Just to make it not quite so lonely for them.”

Jacinda Jones is currently participating in the second cohort. She saw an opportunity at the campground where her family spends their summers in Van Buren, Ohio.

“I noticed that there's a time when the kids are up and running around, they're driving their parents crazy because the pool isn't open yet, the activities haven't started,” she said. “So there really was this time of need where the kids didn't have anything to do, and I thought I could fill it with an opportunity for a lesson on God.”

Ms. Jones, who wouldn't actually enroll in the Innovator Learning Academy until after she led her last Sunday school at Adventure Bound, echoed others in speaking admiringly of the synod leadership for taking on the initiative.

“We get to see our leadership be willing to take risks,” she observed, “and not just stay within the four walls of the church.”