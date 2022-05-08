ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

2 injured in drive-by shooting on South Side

By Madeline Bartos
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X5A3l_0fWvp3RK00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ciQPX_0fWvp3RK00
Woman shot in foot in McKees Rocks 00:19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two people were injured after a drive-by shooting on the South Side.

Police found a man shot in his lower back and a woman grazed on her leg after officers responded to South 12th Street and Bedford Square for a Shotspotter alert around 3 a.m. Sunday.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said. The woman was also taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

According to police, witnesses said someone in a vehicle fired shots at the victims before leaving.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 2

Related
YourErie

Deceased identified in fatal shooting on W. 8th Street

The deceased in the fatal shooting on West 8th Street in Erie has been identified. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the departed has been identified as 26-year old Henry Jones of Erie. Cook said Jones suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Erie Police continue to investigate his death as well as another […]
ERIE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man beaten with baseball bat in Brighton Heights dies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of two men police said was beaten with a baseball bat in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood has died. Officers were called to California Avenue for reports of two men who had been attacked with a baseball bat on April 29. Police said one of the victims had severe head injuries and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The other was hospitalized in stable condition. On Monday, police said one of the victims had died at the hospital. The victim's identity and cause and manner of death will come from the medical examiner, police said. At the time of the beating, police said there was no information on suspects. 
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man attacked with bat on Pittsburgh's North Side has died, police say

One of two men attacked with a baseball bat last month on Pittsburgh’s North Side has died, according to police. The alleged attack happened around 1 a.m. April 29 on California Avenue in Brighton Heights, police said. One man was in stable condition after the attack, while the other...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Mckees Rocks, PA
Mckees Rocks, PA
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive By Shooting#Police#Kdka#Shot Spotter#Violent Crime
WTRF- 7News

Names of couple killed in I-70 West Virginia state line crash revealed; driver charged with negligent homicide

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Brishesh Kumar Yadav, 23, of Fresno, California was charged in Ohio County Magistrate Court with two charges of Misdemeanor Negligent Homicide in the crash that killed two Pennsylvanians earlier this week on I-70. The charge states that the crash resulted in the deaths of Marc Richard Tinstman and Terri Gail […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
CBS News

Mother and teen arrested after 3 kids found dead in Los Angeles home

Three children were found dead at a Los Angeles home over the weekend and their mother and a teenager were arrested, police said Monday. Officers responded to a call reporting an assault at the home in the San Fernando Valley Sunday morning and found three unresponsive children, said Officer Lizeth Lomeli, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
explore venango

Man Exposes Himself in Walmart Parking Lot, Flees Scene

GROVE CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Mercer-based State Police are investigating a case of indecent exposure that occurred recently at Walmart in Grove City. A release issued on May 8 said the incident happened on Tuesday, April 19, at Walmart along W. Main Street in Pine Township, Mercer County. Troopers...
GROVE CITY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Peters Township mom run over by her own car

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A Peters Township mom is sharing her story nearly a week after she was run over by her own car in her driveway. Ashley Cramer McClintock, 37, says her car was in park, but it started acting up on its own with all three of her kids inside. The incident happened in her driveway on Alexander Drive in Peters Township. Cramer McClintock says she was getting ready to take her three kids to school. They were in the car when one of them said they forgot their backpack. She was about to go in the house to...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man confesses to killing mom, hitting her in the head repeatedly with a hammer and glass, police say

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said they arrested a man early Wednesday in connection with a homicide in Lawrence County. Police put Shane McDevitt, 36, in handcuffs after an early morning chase on Route 28 that ended near the Pittsburgh Mills Mall, where he allegedly flipped his car. Authorities believe the driver was going 100 miler per hour before crashing.
NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
52K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy