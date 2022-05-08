Forest Floor by Sharon Emery

Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – Star loves and astronomy gazers listen up! Another eclipse is expected for the year, this time a Total Lunar Eclipse for the area. This lunar eclipse is also expected to turn the moon red, also called a “Blood Moon”. The reason for this name, it is based solely off the […]
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The alert map is shifting colors in West Virginia as more coronavirus spreads in the state with 15 counties now in yellow – eight more than Friday. Counties in yellow in the map shared by the state Department of Health and Human Resources on...
One of the original 13 colonies, Maryland is one of the oldest states in the United States. For those who don’t know, there are countless rivers, plains, and mountains in Maryland, making the land extremely diverse. Therefore, it should not come as a surprise that Maryland has some of the best waterfalls. Listed below are ten of the most breathtaking waterfalls in Maryland that you should absolutely check out!
CLEAR SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — On May 8, around 3:00 p.m. three kids found a body lying in the woods around Maryland Route 69 and I-70 in Clear Spring. According to the news release, Maryland State Police were called and did an investigation. Using the tattoos on the body of the victim they were able […]
Atlantic Tractor is in the process of acquiring Smith’s Implements, which has locations near Hagerstown, Md., and Mercersburg, Chambersburg and Carlisle, Pa. The deal, announced Friday, will be finalized on or about June 6, according to a news release from Smith's. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Plans to erect two new power lines in the region have run into another roadblock. Last week's ruling by the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court was the latest in a series of decisions against building the two high-voltage lines. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission had previously denied the request by Transource to...
An uptick in COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County, Maryland, is lasting longer than health officials initially thought it would. COVID-19 cases in Maryland’s most populous county have been on the rise since late March. But while officials once described the uptick as a “wavelet,” it’s proving to be more persistent than they thought.
Almost heaven, West Virginia … it’s almost impossible to not sing the old lyrics while meandering along the country roads leading to Tygart Lake State Park. You are in the heart of Mountaineer Country, after all, with all the rugged beauty and natural landscapes that make it famous.
(WFXR) — Virginians who are living in a 540 area code region will begin 10-digit dialing beginning this weekend. The State Corporation Commission (SCC) says that this second step in a June 2020 relief plan will begin on Saturday, May 14. This will impact the northwestern and southwestern portions of Virginia, including the following cities: […]
The Master Gardener Annual Plant Sale takes place May 21 at the county human services building, 425 Franklin Farm Lane. The sale starts at 9 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m. The Franklin County Master Gardener plant sale is more than a fundraiser. The plant sale Committee has a priority to meet the mission of the Master Gardener program. That includes educating the public and community on best practices in sustainable horticulture and environmental stewardship.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Strawberry Festival returns this weekend after two years of not being able to fully celebrate. The festival is set for May 14th-22nd in Buckhannon. Officials say it will have an 80s theme in honor of the 80th annual festival. The festival will have...
Maryland Governor Hogan and Virginia Governor Youngkin call on Attorney General Merrick Garland, asking that the Department of Justice provide "adequate resources" to keep Supreme Court justices and their families safe
On Saturday, the Loudoun County Combined Fire Rescue System announced its first Operational Medical Director, Dr. Donald Sabella, has died. According to Loudoun Fire-Rescue Chief Keith Johnson’s letter to system members, Sabella graduated from Georgetown University Medical School in 1972 and immediately got involved in emergency medicine, including joining a volunteer first aid crew. He came to work in the Loudoun Memorial Hospital’s emergency room in 1980, rising to the role of chair of the Emergency Department which he held until 2002.
Frank Smith is a friendly face to everyone at Meritus Health. Even if you’re meeting him for the first time, his smile lights up the room. It’s that friendliness, and his relationships with his co-workers that’s been bringing him back to work for decades. Smith started on...
According to a new study from WalletHub, West Virginia is ranked one of the worst states for police officers. West Virginia ranked 48 out of 51 according to WalletHub. In the category of opportunity and competition, West Virginia ranked 47th. For the law enforcement training requirements, WV ranked 45th and for jobs hazards and protections […]
FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — City of Frederick crews are continuing work to repair a massive sinkhole on Monocacy Boulevard. Take a look at photos of a sinkhole that has damaged a water line, caused road closures and affected businesses in the area.
SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. — One of two barges torn from a worksite along the Potomac River during weekend flooding remains a threat to float free, according to the National Park Service. Crews are standing by to prevent the barge from continuing downstream toward a highway bridge and other structures at Shepherdstown, West Virginia the Park Service said in a written statement Tuesday.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania voters will head to the polls next Tuesday for the commonwealth’s primary election. At the top of the ballot is the race for the governor.
A packed field of Republican gubernatorial candidates is vying to take control of the state after eight years of Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf. With the Republican Party likely to maintain control of the legislature, the governorship is proving to be a high-stakes election for both parties.
VOTER GUIDE: Pennsylvania Primary Election 2022
The presumed Democratic candidate is Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is unopposed in the primary. He has served as AG since 2017....
