Hagerstown, MD

Forest Floor by Sharon Emery

By The Editors
hagerstowncc.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSharon Emery is a second-year visual arts major at HCC. She was born and...

hcc-hedgeapple.hagerstowncc.edu

a-z-animals.com

10 Amazing Waterfalls in Maryland

One of the original 13 colonies, Maryland is one of the oldest states in the United States. For those who don’t know, there are countless rivers, plains, and mountains in Maryland, making the land extremely diverse. Therefore, it should not come as a surprise that Maryland has some of the best waterfalls. Listed below are ten of the most breathtaking waterfalls in Maryland that you should absolutely check out!
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Body found in Clear Spring identified as Hagerstown man

CLEAR SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — On May 8, around 3:00 p.m. three kids found a body lying in the woods around Maryland Route 69 and I-70 in Clear Spring. According to the news release, Maryland State Police were called and did an investigation. Using the tattoos on the body of the victim they were able […]
CLEAR SPRING, MD
#Appalachia#Forest Floor#Beach Bunny#Mountain#Hcc
WFXR

10-digit dialing begins Saturday in Virginia regions with 540 area code

(WFXR) — Virginians who are living in a 540 area code region will begin 10-digit dialing beginning this weekend. The State Corporation Commission (SCC) says that this second step in a June 2020 relief plan will begin on Saturday, May 14. This will impact the northwestern and southwestern portions of Virginia, including the following cities: […]
VIRGINIA STATE
fcfreepress

Master Gardener plants available May 21

The Master Gardener Annual Plant Sale takes place May 21 at the county human services building, 425 Franklin Farm Lane. The sale starts at 9 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m. The Franklin County Master Gardener plant sale is more than a fundraiser. The plant sale Committee has a priority to meet the mission of the Master Gardener program. That includes educating the public and community on best practices in sustainable horticulture and environmental stewardship.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WDTV

West Virginia Strawberry Festival returns

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Strawberry Festival returns this weekend after two years of not being able to fully celebrate. The festival is set for May 14th-22nd in Buckhannon. Officials say it will have an 80s theme in honor of the 80th annual festival. The festival will have...
BUCKHANNON, WV
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Fire-Rescue Mourns Dr. Sabella’s Passing

On Saturday, the Loudoun County Combined Fire Rescue System announced its first Operational Medical Director, Dr. Donald Sabella, has died. According to Loudoun Fire-Rescue Chief Keith Johnson’s letter to system members, Sabella graduated from Georgetown University Medical School in 1972 and immediately got involved in emergency medicine, including joining a volunteer first aid crew. He came to work in the Loudoun Memorial Hospital’s emergency room in 1980, rising to the role of chair of the Emergency Department which he held until 2002.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia ranked one of the worst states for police officers

According to a new study from WalletHub, West Virginia is ranked one of the worst states for police officers. West Virginia ranked 48 out of 51 according to WalletHub. In the category of opportunity and competition, West Virginia ranked 47th. For the law enforcement training requirements, WV ranked 45th and for jobs hazards and protections […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WUSA

NPS: 1 of the runaway barges could pose a threat to Shepherdstown structures

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. — One of two barges torn from a worksite along the Potomac River during weekend flooding remains a threat to float free, according to the National Park Service. Crews are standing by to prevent the barge from continuing downstream toward a highway bridge and other structures at Shepherdstown, West Virginia the Park Service said in a written statement Tuesday.
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Gubernatorial Primary Guide: Governorship Proving To Be High-Stakes Election For Both Parties

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania voters will head to the polls next Tuesday for the commonwealth’s primary election. At the top of the ballot is the race for the governor. A packed field of Republican gubernatorial candidates is vying to take control of the state after eight years of Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf. With the Republican Party likely to maintain control of the legislature, the governorship is proving to be a high-stakes election for both parties. VOTER GUIDE: Pennsylvania Primary Election 2022 The presumed Democratic candidate is Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is unopposed in the primary. He has served as AG since 2017....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

