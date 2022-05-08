ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

As Putin Prepares for Victory Day, WWII Veterans in Kyiv Beg for Mercy

By Khaleda Rahman
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

As Russia prepares for Victory Day celebrations on Monday, veterans of World War II urged Vladimir Putin to allow Ukrainian civilians and soldiers to leave a besieged steel plant in Mariupol.

Moscow has reportedly been aiming to complete a takeover of the strategically important Ukrainian port city by May 9, when Russians will celebrate the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945 with military parades in Red Square.

Moscow's assault on Ukraine has developed into the largest conflict in the country since the end of World War II, known in Russia as the Great Patriotic War, and reports suggest Putin could use Victory Day to formally declare war against Ukraine—though the Kremlin has denied that.

In the run-up to Victory Day, World War II veterans in Kyiv have called on Putin to allow Ukrainian soldiers and civilians out of the heavily bombed Azovstal steel plant, the only part of Mariupol not under Russian control.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YN0w4_0fWvLkpO00

"Hitler's logic was clear, he wanted to destroy all nations," veteran Alexandra Romanchikova said in a video posted by Ukrayinska Pravda . "Why you [Putin] attacked us is unclear. We did not ask for anything and did not impose our orders on you."

Another veteran, Oleksiy Tkachenko, said: "War is the destruction of the people. Especially now. This is Putin's order. You can't do things like this. Why are you making people suffer? Release the garrison from Mariupol, please. Release them. We ask you to take appropriate measures for the release of both military and civilians who are currently in the city of Mariupol."

A third veteran, Pyotr Tsybek said in the clip: "I know what is being done in Mariupol. I am constantly watching this. But it is a useless war. This massacre should be stopped."

The veterans pointed out that Ukrainians and Russians had fought side by side for the Soviet Union against Nazi Germany in World War II.

"We protected [people] from a terrible villain in 41-45," they said in a joint-statement, appealing to Putin. "Don't be the same villain. Become a human being. Release them for the sake of our [Great Patriotic War] victory, which we also forged."

The Azovstal plant has been the site of a fierce battle as Ukrainian forces continue to fend off a complete Russian takeover of Mariupol.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that at least 200 civilians were sheltering in underground bunkers inside the plant with little access to food or water.

On Saturday, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that the plant had been partially evacuated .

"The President's order has been carried out: all women, children and the elderly have been evacuated from Azovstal," she wrote in a post on Telegram. "This part of the Mariupol humanitarian operation has been completed."

In his nightly address, Zelensky said the focus would now turn to extracting the wounded and medics.

Zelensky added that efforts to secure humanitarian corridors for residents of Mariupol and surrounding towns would continue on Sunday.

Comments / 51

Vern Johnson
3d ago

The world will put this awful war in the history books as what it was an invasion un provoked and for no good reason senseless to say the least

Reply(1)
18
Hugh Januss
3d ago

People ask me..Why did Zalensky fight Putin? If he would have just agreed to Putin's terms innocent lives would not have been lost. And I ask them " How is that working out in Kabul? or Alleppo? How's it working out for Honk Kong? We in the United States are very fortunate to not have ever missed these freedoms. Unlike Hong Kong, Kabul, or Alleppo, or Eastern Europe in WWII..Ukraine has seen this with Hitler..They know what is at stake..

Reply(1)
11
Cecil Chris Crusoe Robinson Jr.
3d ago

if it weren't for the USA, nazi Germany would not have been defeated by Russia. Russia is too weak. that's why they help small countries like Syria. the USA can win wars all by itself

Reply(6)
15
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
24/7 Wall St.

This Is What a Nuclear War Would Do to the World

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has raised the specter of a nuclear war between Russia and the West, led by the United States. (This is the country with the most nuclear weapons.) The concern is that if Russia gets bogged down in a conventional war, or is losing it, the Kremlin will resort to using tactical […]
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Kyiv#Ukrainian#Russians#Nazi#Kremlin
nationalinterest.org

The Overlooked Reason Why Russia Can't Control Ukraine's Skies

Russia’s failure to establish air superiority reveals that stealth technology will be essential to combat advanced air defense systems in future conflicts. Given the sheer size and reported sophistication of the Russian Air Force, many are wondering what is behind Russia’s inability to achieve air superiority over Ukraine.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
World War II
Country
Russia
Navy Times

Ukraine weapon switcheroos are flushing Soviet arms out of Europe

WASHINGTON ― As some Eastern European nations send their Soviet-era kit to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia’s attack, the new weapons those nations stand to get in return from the United States and its allies could shape the continent’s arsenal for years to come. The tactic...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
931K+
Followers
92K+
Post
826M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy