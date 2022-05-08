ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelina Jolie And Shiloh Look EXACTLY ALIKE At 15 Years Old, And 19 Other Famous Women Vs. Their Kids At The Same Age

By Kayla Yandoli
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gBaUO_0fWvDhtX00

Here's what Angelina Jolie looked like at 15 years old:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HpFmj_0fWvDhtX00
Harry Langdon / Getty Images

And here's what Angelina Jolie's daughter with Brad Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, looks like at 15 years old:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E3Fik_0fWvDhtX00
Jc Olivera / Getty Images

Here's what Lisa Bonet looked like at 33 years old:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hhEwP_0fWvDhtX00
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

And here's what Lisa Bonet's daughter with Lenny Kravitz, Zoë Kravitz, looks like at 33 years old:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47qLhM_0fWvDhtX00
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Here's what Lauryn Hill looked like at 23 years old:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zvvc8_0fWvDhtX00
Anthony Barboza / Getty Images

And here's what Lauryn Hill's daughter with Rohan Marley, Selah Marley, looks like at 23 years old:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MXTPR_0fWvDhtX00
Taylor Hill / WireImage / Getty Images

Here's what Victoria Beckham looked like at 23 years old:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rFZm5_0fWvDhtX00
John Stanton / WireImage / Getty images

And here's what Victoria Beckham's son with David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, looks like at 23 years old:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Ltqp_0fWvDhtX00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Here's what Kate Moss looked like at 19 years old:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31aUNb_0fWvDhtX00
Pool Arnal / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

And here's what Kate Moss's daughter, Lila Moss-Hack, looks like at 19 years old:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pc3JE_0fWvDhtX00
Tristan Fewings / Getty Images

Here's what Sofía Vergara looked like at 31 years old:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zMHpS_0fWvDhtX00
Jean-paul Aussenard / WireImage / Getty Images

And here's what Sofía Vergara's son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, looks like at 31 years old:

@manologonzalezvergara / Via instagram.com

Here's what Jada Pinkett Smith looked like at 23 years old:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ylg5_0fWvDhtX00
Hulton Archive / Getty Images

And here's what Jada Pinkett Smith's son with Will Smith, Jaden Smith, looks like at 23 years old:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QPgjU_0fWvDhtX00
David M. Benett / Getty Images

Here's what Gwyneth Paltrow looked like at 17 years old:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zRMon_0fWvDhtX00
CBS / Getty Images

And here's what Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter with Chris Martin, Apple Martin, looks like at 17 years old:

@gwynethpaltrow / Via instagram.com

Here's what Chilli from TLC looked like at 24 years old:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eK0g0_0fWvDhtX00
Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images

And here's what Chilli's son, Tron Austin, looks like at 24 years old:

@timeflybye / Via Instagram: @timeflybye

Here's what Uma Thurman looked like at 23 years old:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WHw69_0fWvDhtX00
Eric Robert / Sygma via Getty Images

And here's what Uma Thurman's daughter with Ethan Hawke, Maya Hawke, looks like at 23 years old:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37yFcB_0fWvDhtX00
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Here's what Meryl Streep looked like at 35 years old:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ekezh_0fWvDhtX00
Paul Natkin / Getty Images

And here's what Meryl Streep's daughter, Grace Gummer, looks like at 35 years old:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yrtz5_0fWvDhtX00
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

Here's what Diana Ross looked like at 33 years old:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LqySx_0fWvDhtX00
Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

And here's what Diana Ross's son, Evan Ross, looks like at 33 years old:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ricip_0fWvDhtX00
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Here's what Andie MacDowell looked like at 27 years old:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s4xQp_0fWvDhtX00
Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori via Getty Images

And here's what Andie MacDowell's daughter, Margaret Qualley, looks like at 27 years old:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QEl3J_0fWvDhtX00
Matt Winkelmeyer / WireImage / Getty Images

Here's what Erykah Badu looked like at 17 years old:

@erykahbadu / Via instagram.com

And here's what Erykah Badu's daughter with the D.O.C., Puma Curry, looks like at 17 years old:

@erykahbadu / Via Instagram: @erykahbadu

Here's what Kelly Ripa looked like at 20 years old:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xLIwY_0fWvDhtX00
Steve Fenn / Disney General Entertainment / Getty Images

And here's what Kelly Ripa's daughter with Mark Consuelos, Lola Consuelos, looks like at 20 years old:

@theyoungestyung / Via instagram.com

Here's what Mel B looked like at 23 years old:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08bX9z_0fWvDhtX00
Picture Alliance / picture alliance via Getty Images

And here's what Mel B's daughter, Phoenix Brown, looks like at 23 years old:

@phoenixisphoenix / Via instagram.com

Here's what Kris Jenner looked like at 26 years old:

@kimkardashian / Via Instagram: @kimkardashian

And here's what Kris Jenner's daughter with Caitlyn Jenner, Kendall Jenner, looks like at 26 years old:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AKAh9_0fWvDhtX00
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Here's what Goldie Hawn looked like at 43 years old:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40DsT4_0fWvDhtX00
Barry King / WireImage / Getty Images

And here's what Goldie Hawn's daughter, Kate Hudson, looks like at 43 years old:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VBnrs_0fWvDhtX00
Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

Here's what Beyoncé looked like at 10 years old:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J1W7v_0fWvDhtX00
Ted Owen & Co. / Via cnn.com

And here's what Beyoncé's daughter with Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter, looks like at 10 years old:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lw9IF_0fWvDhtX00
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame / Via youtube.com

And finally, here's what Madonna looked like at 25 years old:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O3cjb_0fWvDhtX00
Sire / Warner Bros.

And here's what Madonna's daughter, Lourdes Leon, looks like at 25 years old:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ulJA_0fWvDhtX00
Karwai Tang / Getty Images

Comments / 0

