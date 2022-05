Our 3rd annual statewide BioBlitz starts TODAY. Join us as we document and celebrate the diversity of wildlife across the state of New Jersey. While we encourage observations of all organisms throughout the week, certain classifications of wildlife will be highlighted each day. Today (Monday) is arthropod day. Arthropods are members of the phylum Arthropoda which includes insects, spiders, crustaceans, and horseshoe crabs. All insects have six legs, but not all arthropods do. Today’s BioBlitz challenge: Submit an observation of an arthropod with more than six legs.

CAPE MAY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO