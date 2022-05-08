ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

Slow Down and Enjoy the Trail With These E-bike Tales and Tips from IZIP

By Cape May Attractions
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterested in e-bikes? Whether to help with those longer adventures or commutes or something else, learn about using e-bikes from our friends at IZIP Bikes!. We...

After wind, wind, and more wind- reports are coming in of Humpback Whales moving into the area. We are getting back to our daily…

After wind, wind, and more wind- reports are coming in of Humpback Whales moving into the area. We are getting back to our daily cruises! We look forward to seeing you aboard ship!. Check out the schedule. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar?_ga=2.249046340.2100158203.1652266718-1302232850.1652266718. #whales #humpbackwhales #capemay #capemaywhalewatcher.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Wildwoods Restaurant Showcase is TONIGHT 5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m! Enjoy a sampling of mouth-watering dishes and decadent desserts f…

Wildwoods Restaurant Showcase is TONIGHT 5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m! Enjoy a sampling of mouth-watering dishes and decadent desserts from dozens of the Wildwoods' finest restaurants and specialty shops. Held at the Bolero Resort & Conference Center, 3320 Atlantic Avenue, Wildwood. All proceeds benefit the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce Foundation and scholarships for area high school students. An auction of fantastic prizes will be held. Tickets are available at the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce Office in advance or at the door the night of the event. $30 per person. For more information call 609.729.4000 or Wildwoods.com.
WILDWOOD, NJ
TO THE LIGHTHOUSE! is an essential keepsake for any child who is fascinated by the seas and those majestic sentinels that watch …

TO THE LIGHTHOUSE! is an essential keepsake for any child who is fascinated by the seas and those majestic sentinels that watch over them. This charming book, featuring illustrations of New Jersey's magnificent beacons by renowned artist Donna Elias, answers questions that many children ask: What IS a lighthouse? And why should we care? Written by Steve Murray.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Cape May, NJ
We still have a few empty wine barrels for sale. Cash $125. Please email [email protected] for more information and to sch…

We still have a few empty wine barrels for sale. Cash $125. Please email [email protected] for more information and to schedule pick-up time and date.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Photos from The Wetlands Institute's post

Migration Monday! A few more recent arrivals to the Institute, and one winter resident preparing to depart. Gray Catbirds are back in good numbers (and who doesn't love a catbird?). Northern Parulas and Blue-headed Vireos show up in the spring to fuel up but leave us for northern breeding grounds. Rose-breasted Grosbeaks also come through during migration, but some do breed in our general area. Yellow-rumped Warblers spend fall and winter with us, but head farther north on the vernal winds. This week and next are prime times for spring migration, and the Institute is a great place to be to take in the spectacle, so come on out and visit!
CAPE MAY, NJ
Photos from Wildwood By the Sea's post

Are you climbing to the top to feel the drop this summer?. #DOOWW #wildwoodboardwalk #wildwoodsboardwalk #downtownwildwood #njwaterparks #splashzoneww #jerseyshore #waterpark #wildwoodwaterpark #summer22.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum… fun for the whole family! Open daily 10am-4pm & pet-friendly too! https://usnasw.o…

Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum… fun for the whole family! Open daily 10am-4pm & pet-friendly too!. #naswildwood #Museum #Capemay #WWII #History #HowDoYouMuseum #instamuseum #wildwood.
WILDWOOD, NJ
The Wetlands Institute is currently seeking applications for our full-time Wetlands Scientist. Love science? Passionate about co…

The Wetlands Institute is currently seeking applications for our full-time Wetlands Scientist. Love science? Passionate about conservation? Driven to advance wetlands research and create real change? Then check out this great opportunity to join our team!. https://wetlandsinstitute.org/wetlands-research-scientist-full-time/. Review of applications will begin May 23, 2022 and continue until the position is filled.
SCIENCE
The Wine Cellar is open! Stock up at Cape May’s only beachfront liquor store with a fine selection of local beer, fine wine & mo…

The Wine Cellar is open! Stock up at Cape May's only beachfront liquor store with a fine selection of local beer, fine wine & more! 🍷 Open daily from 10am-8pm
CAPE MAY, NJ
Photos from Cape May – Lewes Ferry's post

Join the Overfalls Foundation, US Merchant Marines, and the Ferry for Maritime Day at Canalfront Park in Lewes on May 21st, a great event celebrating America's proud Maritime history!. For more info: http://ow.ly/xV5k50J3j36.
CAPE MAY, NJ
A Preview of the Exit Zero Jazz Festival

Exit Zero Jazz Festival Producer, Michael Kline sat down over zoom to talk about this weekends upcoming Fest with Peter Solomon of WESM 91.3 FM. WESM's Music Director Peter Solomon speaks with Festival producer Michael Kline.
CAPE MAY, NJ
WMDT.com

“It feels like I can make a difference hopefully:” Snow Hill’s projected councilwoman thrilled to start new journey

SNOW HILL, Md.- The Town of Snow Hill’s projected councilwoman for the Eastern District is ready to get to work. Unofficial results from the Town’s General Election show Janet Simpson won with 73 votes against Dave Burt who received 31 votes. Simpson said she’s happy she’s getting this opportunity as she always held interest in politics; and she believes people know she’s a hard worker and an honest person, which Simpson wants to prove.
SNOW HILL, MD
The Dispatch

Nor’easter Causes Busy Weekend For OCFD

OCEAN CITY – It was a busy Sunday afternoon for resort firefighters and emergency responders with a pair of fires and smoke situations at north-end high-rise condominium buildings, among other incidents. With last weekend’s nor’easter reaching its peak late Saturday and early Sunday, the Ocean City Fire Department (OCFD)...
OCEAN CITY, MD

