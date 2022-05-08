Slow Down and Enjoy the Trail With These E-bike Tales and Tips from IZIP

Migration Monday! A few more recent arrivals to the Institute, and one winter resident preparing to depart. Gray Catbirds are back in good numbers (and who doesn’t love a catbird?). Northern Parulas and Blue-headed Vireos show up in the spring to fuel up but leave us for northern breeding grounds. Rose-breasted Grosbeaks also come through during migration, but some do breed in our general area. Yellow-rumped Warblers spend fall and winter with us, but head farther north on the vernal winds. This week and next are prime times for spring migration, and the Institute is a great place to be to take in the spectacle, so come on out and visit!

CAPE MAY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO